 Australia's Montaigne’s ‘Technicolour’ Sure Fizzed At Eurovision - Noise11.com
Montaigne at Eurovision 2021

Montaigne at Eurovision 2021

Australia’s Montaigne’s ‘Technicolour’ Sure Fizzed At Eurovision

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2021

in News

Australia has been bumped out of the Eurovision race early for the first time in five years, because of a very bizarre choice of song and artist with ‘Technicolour’ by Montaigne.

Despite the fact the song in itself is a strange track for Montaigne, Montainge herself seems to have morphed into some Euro-Bizarro image to play up to the quirky Eurovision entrants of the past. Its like they are trying to create “Sia for Europeans”.

(And lets not even get into why Australia is in Eurovision every year anyway. Are they confused with Austria?)

Check out Montaigne’s ‘Technicolour’, a song you couldn’t imagine getting any coverage in Australia if it wasn’t for Eurovision.

Montaigne was bumped after performing the song in the semi-finals. The countries through to the Grand Final now are Lithuania, Russia, Sweden, Cyprus, Norway, Belgium, Ukraine, Malta, Azerbaijan and Israel.

Montaigne had to compete via pre-recorded video. She was not allowed to travel to the event because of Australian Government covid travel restrictions. That also gave Montaigne a disadvantage as she was the only contestant out of 38 countries not physically at the event.

Montaigne would have represented Australia in 2000 but the contest was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Her song was last year was the equally strange ‘Don’t Break Me’.

The winner of the 65th Eurovision will be announced on Sunday (Australian time).

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

