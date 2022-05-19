 Benjamin Moore of Blind Boys Of Alabama Dies At 80 - Noise11.com
Blind Boys of Alabama photo by Ros O'Gorman

Benjamin Moore of Blind Boys Of Alabama Dies At 80

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2022

in News

Benjamin Moore of Blind Boys of Alabama has died at age 80.

Ben joined Blind Boys of Alabama in 2006 and first appeared on ‘Down In New Orleans’ in 2008. The album won Blind Boys of Alabama a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Gospel Album at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards.

In a statement Blind Boys of Alabama announced:

Benjamin Moore Jr. (1941-2022)
The Blind Boys of Alabama are heartbroken to report that our beloved brother and co-singer Ben Moore has passed away. Singer Ricky McKinnie adds: “The Blind Boys family is deeply saddened by Ben’s passing. He was an integral part of our group, not just as a talented singer but as a kind and dependable friend. Although he will be sorely missed, we are grateful for the years of memories.” We offer our deepest condolences to Shirley Adams Moore and family. The entire Blind Boys family, including Jimmy Carter, Paul Beasley, Rev. Julius Love, and Joey Williams are in mourning. As Ben would have it, the Blind Boys of Alabama will continue in our mission of sharing our music and performances with people around the world.

