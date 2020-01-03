Bette Midler Calls Scotty From Marketing “a Fuckwit”

Bette Midler has weighed in on the Australian Bushfires calling the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison “a fuckwit”.

In a Tweet, the Divine Ms M couldn’t set any more divine with her post, “Pity the poor #Australians, their country ablaze, and their rotten @ScottMorrisonMP saying, “This is not the time to talk about Climate Change. We have to grow our economy.” What an idiot. What good is an economy in an uninhabitable country? Lead, you fuckwit!!”

Pity the poor #Australians, their country ablaze, and their rotten @ScottMorrisonMP saying, “This is not the time to talk about Climate Change. We have to grow our economy.” What an idiot. What good is an economy in an uninhabitable country? Lead, you fuckwit!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 3, 2020

Scott Morrison, or as he is now known to Australians ‘Scotty From Marketing’ has been a long-time climate change denier. Morrison has constantly spun climate change reality to suit his rhetoric.

His greatest hits include:

“Australia is taking real action on climate change”. Fact: Australia has one of the weakest targets.

“Australia is responsible for just 1.3 % of global emissions” Fact: Australia is the 17th biggest polluter in the world.

“By 2020 Australia will have overachieved on our Kyoto commitments, reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 367 million tonnes more than required to meet our 2020 Kyoto target”. Fact: Australia’s emissions are going up.

“Our estimates show both emissions per person and the emissions intensity of the economy are at their lowest levels in 29 years.” Fact: Australia has the highest emissions per capita in the developed world.

Scotty From Marketing was given this reception on the South Coast of New South Wales today. Bette is right “Lead, you fuckwit!”

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments