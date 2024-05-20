 Jon Wysocki, formerly of Staind, Dies At Age 53 - Noise11.com
Jon Wysocki, formerly of Staind, Dies At Age 53

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2024

in News

Jon Wysocki, drummer for the band Staind, has died at age 53.

In a statement, Staind announced:

“We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together. From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to Jon’s family, and fans around the world who loved him”.

Jon Wysocki formed Staind in 1995 with Aaron Lewis, Mike Mushok and Johnny April. Jon played on the seven albums from ‘Tormented’ in 1996 to 2011’s ‘Staind’. Jon left the band in 2011 over frustrations with the recording of the ‘Staind’ album. In 2012 the band went into hiatus and performed occasionally over the next decade. They officially reformed without Jon in 2019 and in 2023 released the ‘Confessions of the fallen’ album with Sal Giancarelli on drums.

Aaron Lewis of Staind posted, “I’m so sad. I lost my friend. A friend I loved like a brother… fought with like a brother… cared for like a brother… worried about like a brother… cried over like a brother… because he was my brother in arms. My journey would’ve been different without him. The battles we fought together. The battles we fought against each other. The battles we fought side by side alone with our own demons. The battles we won and the battles we lost. He was my friend. He was our brother. My heart is broken. My world has changed. I’ll see you on the other side my friend. My brother. Godspeed. My heart, my love, and my condolences go out to his family and loved ones. I’m so fucking sad. He will be missed”.

Jon was also a one-time member of the band Soil.

Soil posted, “today we lost one of the greats. Jon Wysocki was not only a great friend, a great drummer, but a great human being. It was an honor to have him in SOiL for the time we did. We had so many laughs, so many good times. You will be missed dearly. Until we meet again dear friend….”

