Billie Eilish To Release Photo Book - Noise11.com

Billie Eilish To Release Photo Book

by Music-News.com on January 13, 2021

in News

Billie Eilish is giving fans a good look at her private life in a new photobook.

Eilish will offer devotees “an intimate inside look” at her life and career “both on and off the stage”, according to a press release published by ABC News.

Created by Eilish herself, the tome will include hundreds of previously unseen snaps from Billie’s childhood to her life on tour.

“I spent many hours over many months pouring (sic) through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book,” the 19-year-old singer explained.

“I hope you love it as much as I do,” she added.

The project will be released at the same time as a new audiobook, in which Eilish will reflect on her success and share stories about her personal life.

“This is an audiobook like no other, providing a truly intimate window into her journey, in Billie’s own words,” the press release continued.

Both projects will be released on 11 May via publisher Grand Central Publishing. Meanwhile, Eilish’s much-anticipated documentary The World’s A Little Blurry will premiere on Apple TV+ next month.

