Bono To Release U2 Book ‘Surrender’ - Noise11.com

A book by Bono about U2 titled ‘Surrender’ will be published in November.

‘Surrender,’ writes Bono, “Is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … with a fair amount of fun along the way.”

In ‘SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story,’ Bono tells the story of his life and those he has shared it with and in a special animation released today, he reads an extract from the chapter titled ‘Out of Control’, in which he describes starting to write U2’s first single on 10th May 1978 – his 18th birthday, exactly 44 years ago.

The 40 chapters in the book are each named after a U2 song.

Bono said in a statement, “When I started to write this book I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs. The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … With a fair amount of fun along the way.”

Bono has also created 40 drawings for the book.

‘Surrender’ will be released on 1 November 2022.

