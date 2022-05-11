 Bono To Release U2 Book ‘Surrender’ - Noise11.com
Bono Surrender

Bono To Release U2 Book ‘Surrender’

by Paul Cashmere on May 11, 2022

in News

A book by Bono about U2 titled ‘Surrender’ will be published in November.

‘Surrender,’ writes Bono, “Is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … with a fair amount of fun along the way.”

In ‘SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story,’ Bono tells the story of his life and those he has shared it with and in a special animation released today, he reads an extract from the chapter titled ‘Out of Control’, in which he describes starting to write U2’s first single on 10th May 1978 – his 18th birthday, exactly 44 years ago.

The 40 chapters in the book are each named after a U2 song.

Bono said in a statement, “When I started to write this book I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs. The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … With a fair amount of fun along the way.”

Bono has also created 40 drawings for the book.

‘Surrender’ will be released on 1 November 2022.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andy Taylor Will Join Duran Duran For Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Duran Duran will reunite with former guitarist Andy Taylor at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

13 hours ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave’s Son Jethro Dies At Age 31

Nick Cave has announced that his son Jethro has died at the age of 31.

1 day ago
Duran Duran Rio, music news, noise11.com
Duran Duran ‘Rio’ Turns 40

Duran Duran’s second album ‘Rio’ celebrates its 40th anniversary this week.

1 day ago
Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Astley Teases New Music

Rick Astley has hinted at releasing a new record.

2 days ago
Deniz Tek Long Before Day
Albo Fan Deniz Tek Has A New Solo Album ‘Long Before Dark’

Radio Birdman’s Deniz Tek has a new album on the way and he is happy to say he is as big a fan of Australia’s next Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as Albo is of him.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Soul Deep 30
Jimmy Barnes Premieres New Song and Video For ‘Do You Love Me’ With Josh Teskey

Jimmy Barnes has teamed up with Teskey brother Josh Teskey for a new version of the 1962 hit for The Contours’ ‘Do You Love Me’.

2 days ago
Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Timothy B Schmit Releases His Seventh Album ‘Day By Day’

Eagles bass player Timothy B. Schmit has released his first solo album in seven years ‘Day By Day’.

2 days ago