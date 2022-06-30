 Brand New Heavies Had A Huge US Hit With ‘Brother Sister’ in 1994 - Noise11.com
The Brand New Heavies

The Brand New Heavies

Brand New Heavies Had A Huge US Hit With ‘Brother Sister’ in 1994

by Paul Cashmere on June 30, 2022

in News

The UK’s neo-soul band Brand New Heavies scored two massive albums in the USA in the 90s. When the third album ‘Brother Sister’ was released in 1994 it reached no 26 on the US R&B chart.

Brand New Heavies’ co-founder Andrew Levy thanks American soul singer N’Dea Davenport for the success. N’Dea sang lead vocals on the ‘Brother Sister’ album.

Andrew tells Noise11.com, “She really introduced us to the American market because she is American. They really know how to perform. She had an amazing presence, an amazing dancer. We were really lucky to have her”.

‘Brother Sister and the new record ‘Shelter’ both had an impact in America. “They were pretty good albums,” Andrew says. “For some reason we didn’t release a lot of albums, we were so busy. We had a big hit in the States. It was our biggest market. Our first hit was in the States. We were touring constantly. We were on stage more than we were in the studio so we didn’t put out as many albums as we should have done. I think if you put too many out then the quality level might come down a little. They are the two”.

The Brand New Heavies Australian tour is just four weeks away.

THE BRAND NEW HEAVIES (TBNH) TOUR DATES – JULY/AUGUST 2022

Friday 29th July, 2022 – 170 RUSSELL, MELBOURNE VIC – Bookings: www.moshtix.com.au
Sunday 31st July, 2022 – ENMORE THEATRE, NEWTOWN NSW – Bookings: www.ticketek.com.au and
acid jazz legends, D.I.G. (Directions in Groove)
Tuesday 2nd August, 2022 –
THE TRIFFID, NEWSTEAD QLD – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au
Wednesday 3rd August, 2022 – THE GOV, ADELAIDE SA – Bookings: www.oztix.com.au
Thursday 4th August, 2022 –
ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL NSW – Bookings: www.ticketmaster.com.au
and acid jazz legends, D.I.G. (Directions in Groove)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

R. Kelly, music news, nnoise11.com
R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly has been given a 30 year sentence with no less than 25 years for sex offences, some with children.

6 hours ago
Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Axe Swiss Concert Due To Internal Covid Case

Metallica have cancelled their Switzerland show after someone in the "Metallica family" tested positive for COVID-19.

10 hours ago
Travis Barker, music news, noise11.com
Travis Barker Hospitalised

Travis Barker has reportedly been hospitalised in Los Angeles.

12 hours ago
Depeche Mode, Noise11, Photo
Depeche Mode’s Andy Fletcher Cause of Death Revealed

Depeche Mode founder Andy Fletcher died of an aortic dissection - a tear in a main artery from his heart.

1 day ago
The Poor photo from Facebook
The Poor To Play Australian Shows After Rose Tattoo European Tour

The Poor will hit up venues in Australia after a run across Europe with Rose Tattoo in July and August.

2 days ago
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Says He Will Renounce US Citizenship

Billie Joe Armstrong told a crowd on Friday that he's "renouncing" his U.S. citizenship.

2 days ago
Crowded House Liam and Neil Finn at Glastonbury 2022 photo by Noise11
Australians at Glastonbury – Crowded House

Neil Finn took the opportunity at Glastonbury 2022 to showcase over 40 years of his catalogue, dating back to 1980’s ‘I Got You’ through to the 2021’s ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’.

3 days ago