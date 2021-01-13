 Cat Stevens To Publish ‘Peace Train’ Kids Book - Noise11.com
Yusuf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Yusuf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cat Stevens To Publish ‘Peace Train’ Kids Book

by Paul Cashmere on January 13, 2021

in News

Cat Stevens will release a children’s book edition of his classic ‘Peace Train’ in May 2021.

The kids book was written by Cat Stevens with illustrations by Peter H. Reynolds. “I wrote these lyrics more than fifty years ago, and I know the words still boom as true and loud today as they did in the 1970s,” says Stevens. “It’s incredible to see how Peter Reynolds has made the words jump into life in brilliant style for a new generation with his joysome illustrations.”

Reynolds says, “One of my first albums was a Cat Stevens record when I was a boy. His lyrics moved me and inspired me to forge my own ‘rails’ to create meaningful picture books for all ages. PEACE TRAIN’s powerful message is more important than ever, and I’m beyond honoured to collaborate with Yusuf on this ‘duet.’ I feel as though we’re a band sharing the stage for a concert that our readers will never forget.”

The ‘Peace Train’ book will be released by HarperCollins on May 11, 2021. The song was released 50 years ago in 1971.

‘Peace Train’ originally appeared on the Cat Stevens album ‘Teaser and the Firecat’. In 2019 he flew to New Zealand to perform the song at the New Zealand national remembrance service for the Christchurch mosque shootings, held at Hagley Park.

Noise11.com

