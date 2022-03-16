 Chris Cheney Reveals Details of His Debut Solo Album ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ - Noise11.com
Chris Cheney The Storm Before The Calm

Chris Cheney Reveals Details of His Debut Solo Album ‘The Storm Before The Calm’

by Paul Cashmere on March 16, 2022

in News

Chris Cheney of The Living End will release his debut solo album ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ in June.

Chris has been working for a number of years on ‘The Storm Before The Calm’, originally starting work when living in California, and continuing the project when the family moved back to Victoria.

DISC 1
1 Impossible Dream
2 California
3 Football Team
4 Corner Shop
5 Lost In The Darkness
6 The River
7 Still Got Friday On My Mind
8 Exile
9 2am
10 Little White Pills

Red Hot Summer punters who saw Chris solo on the Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus leg of the tour were treated to a good chunk of the album.

Chris Cheney Red Hot Summer setlist March 2021:

Chris Cheney setlist, Red Hot Summer Tasmania 2021
Impossible Dream
Corner Shop
2am
Lost in the Darkness
The River
California
Still Got Friday On My Mind
Fresh off the Pill

‘The Storm Before The Calm’ will be released on 17 June 2022.

Get tickets to various Red Hot Summer dates headlined by Hunters & Collectors, Icehouse and/or the final Jimmy Barnes and Chris Cheney shows here.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran To Tour Australia and New Zealand In 2023

Ed Sheeran will return to Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

6 hours ago
Motor Sister
Meat Loaf’s Daughter Pearl Aday And Her Husband Scott Ian of Anthrax Are Motor Sister

Motor Sister is a serious rock act. It should be, singer Pearl Aday is the daughter of Meat Loaf and wife of Scott Ian of Anthrax. Scott is the band’s guitarist, John Tempesta of White Zombie and The Cult is on drums, Joey Vera of Armoured Saint plays bass and Jim Wilson of Mother Superior is also a singer and guitarist for this band.

21 hours ago
Father John Misty Gods Favorite Customer
Stephen Colbert Presents A Stunning New Father John Misty Song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’

Father John Misty has a new song ‘Goodbye Mr Blue’ sounding like it has just been transformed right out of the late 60s. Father John Misty performed the song for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’.

5 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Launches Free Mental Health Education Course

Lady Gaga has launched a free online mental health course to help people learn how to be there for themselves and others.

5 days ago
Grimes
Grimes and Elon Musk Have A Second Child

Grimes and Elon Musk are new parents. The Canadian musician, real name Claire Boucher, revealed in an interview for the April 2022 issue of Vanity Fair magazine that she and the Tesla founder welcomed a daughter via surrogate in December.

6 days ago
Travis Scott
Travis Scott Pledges $5million on Philanthropy Project

Travis Scott has pledged $5 million (£3.8 million) to community causes via his newly-launched Project Heal.

6 days ago
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges Australian Dates For September and October

Leon Bridges will return to Australia in September and October for Chugg Entertainment.

March 8, 2022