Chris Cheney Reveals Details of His Debut Solo Album ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ - Noise11.com

Chris Cheney of The Living End will release his debut solo album ‘The Storm Before The Calm’ in June.

Chris has been working for a number of years on ‘The Storm Before The Calm’, originally starting work when living in California, and continuing the project when the family moved back to Victoria.

DISC 1

1 Impossible Dream

2 California

3 Football Team

4 Corner Shop

5 Lost In The Darkness

6 The River

7 Still Got Friday On My Mind

8 Exile

9 2am

10 Little White Pills

Red Hot Summer punters who saw Chris solo on the Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus leg of the tour were treated to a good chunk of the album.

Chris Cheney Red Hot Summer setlist March 2021:

Chris Cheney setlist, Red Hot Summer Tasmania 2021

Impossible Dream

Corner Shop

2am

Lost in the Darkness

The River

California

Still Got Friday On My Mind

Fresh off the Pill

‘The Storm Before The Calm’ will be released on 17 June 2022.

Get tickets to various Red Hot Summer dates headlined by Hunters & Collectors, Icehouse and/or the final Jimmy Barnes and Chris Cheney shows here.

