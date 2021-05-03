Chris Martin To Mentor American Idol Coldplay Edition - Noise11.com

Coldplay’s Chris Martin will be on hand to mentor the seven remaining American Idol contestants as they perform the group’s classic hits during next week’s episode.

The show will feature two performances from the hopefuls – each will sing a tune as a Mother’s Day tribute to their mums before later delving into the Coldplay songbook.

Accordingly, the group’s frontman will be on hand to help guide the budding stars and ensure they shine.

In addition to imparting his expertise, Chris will also unite with his bandmates for the debut performance of their new single Higher Power, which will be released on 7 May.

Coldplay teased their new album last month after fans deciphered a coded message on billboards worldwide, leading them to a website called Alien Radio FM.

The song is the band’s first release since their 2019 album, Everyday Life.

“Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe,” the group said in a statement.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments