Classically Trained Tim McCallum To Sing National Anthem At AFL Grand Final - Noise11.com

Classically trained quadriplegic Tim McCallum has been selected to sing the National Anthem at the AFL Grand Final in Queensland this weekend.

Tim, who is known to many from his 2015 appearances on The Voice, always wanted to sing at a Grand Final and in 2020 started a campaign which drew over 100,000 fans to his cause. The AFL was so overwhelmed by the response that Tim was signed to perform.

Tim McCallum was injured in a diving accident at age 18. He broke his neck and became a quadriplegic. Doctors told him he would never sing again like he used to. Tim was determined and altered his singing technique to compensate for his disability.

This week he released his new album ‘Let Your Heart Be Light’.

‘LET YOUR HEART BE LIGHT’

01 Mary’s Boy Child

02 Bethlehem Morning

03 O Holy Night

04 What Child Is This

05 It Is Well With My Soul

06 Little Drummer Boy

07 When A Child Is Born

08 The Prayer

09 Mary Did You Know

10 You’ll Never Walk Alone

11 Ave Maria

12 The Holy City

