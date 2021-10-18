 Coldplay Rule Out Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Chris Martin, Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Martin, Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Coldplay Rule Out Glastonbury

by Paul Cashmere on October 18, 2021

in News

Coldplay have ruled themselves out of returning to Glastonbury in 2022.

Coldplay have confirmed they will not be joining headliner Billie Eilish at Worthy Farm in Somerset next year.

Frontman Chris Martin told NME: “Glastonbury is our spiritual home, but even your parents say you need to leave home sometimes.”

Coldplay have played the world-famous festival a number of times over the years, most recently they headlined in 2016, while a pre-recorded set aired as part of the Glastonbury Festival Presents Live at Worthy Farm 2021 broadcast, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For their upcoming shows next year, the rock band have teamed up with direct air capture pioneers, Climeworks, to help ensure their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ will have, at minimum, a net-zero carbon footprint.

Coldplay said in a statement: “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

“At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.

“So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

“We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Seasick Steve at Point Nepean 2008
Well Well Well Seasick Steve Has New Music

Seasick Steve will release his new album ‘Blues In Mono’ in December.

1 hour ago
Olivia Rodrigo Sour Patch
Australian Album Chart: Olivia Rodrigo Returns To No 1

The debut album for Olivia Rodrigo called "SOUR" returns twelve weeks after it last topped the ARIA Albums Chart, now logging an eighth overall stay at the top in Australia.

1 day ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Have Five Unreleased James Bond Themes

Coldplay spent 20 years trying to write a decent Bond theme.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Debuts New Song ‘Easy On Me’

Adele has debuted her new song ‘Easy On Me’ with a new video to go along with it.

3 days ago
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Missy Higgins Debuts New Music ‘Edge of Something’

Missy Higgins has delivered a new song ‘Edge of Something’.

3 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Announced Album ’30’

Adele has officially announced her new album '30'. Adele has confirmed her fourth record - the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's '25' - will be released on November 19, and she described the LP as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life.

4 days ago
Band of Horses Things Are Great
Band of Horses Set Date For Sixth Album

Band of Horses have downed tools on their sixth album. ‘They Are Great’ will be released on 21 January 2022.

5 days ago