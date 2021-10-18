Coldplay Rule Out Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Coldplay have ruled themselves out of returning to Glastonbury in 2022.

Coldplay have confirmed they will not be joining headliner Billie Eilish at Worthy Farm in Somerset next year.

Frontman Chris Martin told NME: “Glastonbury is our spiritual home, but even your parents say you need to leave home sometimes.”

Coldplay have played the world-famous festival a number of times over the years, most recently they headlined in 2016, while a pre-recorded set aired as part of the Glastonbury Festival Presents Live at Worthy Farm 2021 broadcast, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For their upcoming shows next year, the rock band have teamed up with direct air capture pioneers, Climeworks, to help ensure their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ will have, at minimum, a net-zero carbon footprint.

Coldplay said in a statement: “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

“At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis.

“So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward.

“We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.”

