Covid Safe Summersalt Shows Are Coming To Victoria - Noise11.com

Live music, Covid safe Summersalt shows will return to Victoria in 2021.

Shows for Mornington and Ballarat have just been announced featuring The Cat Empire, The Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara.

Duane McDonald’s Regional Touring will spearhead the Ballarat show on 28 February.

Says Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire, “By the time we step on to the SummerSalt stage, it will have been 12 months since we have been on tour, so you cannot imagine how excited we are to play live again with this brilliant line-up of artists.”

SUMMERSALT

THE BRIARS, MORNINGTON

Saturday 20th February, 2021

SUMMERSALT

NORTH GARDENS, BALLARAT

Sunday 28th February, 2021

Tickets on sale Thursday 12th November

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

OTHER SHOWS ANNOUNCED:

SUMMERSALT

GLENELG BEACH, ADELAIDE

Sunday 14th February, 2021

Featuring: Missy Higgins, The Cat Empire, Boy & Bear, L.A.B, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara

SUMMERSALT

ROYAL TASMANIAN BOTANICAL GARDENS, HOBART

Sunday 21st February, 2021

Featuring: The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear and Emily Wurramara

SUMMERSALT

STAGE 88, CANBERRA

Saturday 27th February, 2021

Featuring: The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne & Emily Wurramara

SUMMERSALT

GERALDTON MULTIPURPOSE CENTRE, GERALDTON

Saturday 20th March, 2021

Featuring: John Butler, The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire and Emily Wurramara

SUMMERSALT

WHITFORDS NODES PARK, HILLARYS

Sunday 21st March, 2021

Featuring: John Butler, The Cat Empire, The Teskey Brothers, Boy & Bear, Montaigne & Emily Wurramara

SUMMERSALT

STUART PARK, WOLLONGONG

Saturday 27th March, 2021

Featuring: The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne & Emily Wurramara

SUMMERSALT

BELLA VISTA FARM PARK, SYDNEY

Sunday 28th March, 2021

Featuring: The Cat Empire, The Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne & Emily Wurramara

SUMMERSALT

DARWIN BOTANIC GARDENS AMPHITHEATRE

Friday 2nd April, 2021 (gates open 2.00pm)

Featuring: The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear and Emily Wurramara

COVID-19 SAFE EVENT:



We acknowledge the incredible and critical importance of ensuring the

health and safety of all attendees and the broader public, and the event will proceed only if there is complete confidence it is safe to do so.



Zaccaria Concerts and Touring is in regular communications with the relevant local and state authorities and COVID-19 Safety Plans have been prepared for each individual city.



All events will be compliant with directions of each state’s Health Department.



We can assure you that we are committed to meeting the highest level of health and safety protocols for the duration of your experience from arrival to departure.



Should any of the events be unable to proceed on the original advertised date, they will be moved to their respective planned backup dates.

