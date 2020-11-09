Covid Safe Summersalt Shows Are Coming To Victoria - Noise11.com

Live music, Covid safe Summersalt shows will return to Victoria in 2021.
Shows for Mornington and Ballarat have just been announced featuring The Cat Empire, The Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara.
Duane McDonald’s Regional Touring will spearhead the Ballarat show on 28 February.
Says Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire, “By the time we step on to the SummerSalt stage, it will have been 12 months since we have been on tour, so you cannot imagine how excited we are to play live again with this brilliant line-up of artists.”
SUMMERSALT
THE BRIARS, MORNINGTON
Saturday 20th February, 2021
SUMMERSALT
NORTH GARDENS, BALLARAT
Sunday 28th February, 2021
Tickets on sale Thursday 12th November
Tickets are available at:
OTHER SHOWS ANNOUNCED:
SUMMERSALT
GLENELG BEACH, ADELAIDE
Sunday 14th February, 2021
Featuring: Missy Higgins, The Cat Empire, Boy & Bear, L.A.B, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara
SUMMERSALT
ROYAL TASMANIAN BOTANICAL GARDENS, HOBART
Sunday 21st February, 2021
Featuring: The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear and Emily Wurramara
SUMMERSALT
STAGE 88, CANBERRA
Saturday 27th February, 2021
Featuring: The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne & Emily Wurramara
SUMMERSALT
GERALDTON MULTIPURPOSE CENTRE, GERALDTON
Saturday 20th March, 2021
Featuring: John Butler, The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire and Emily Wurramara
SUMMERSALT
WHITFORDS NODES PARK, HILLARYS
Sunday 21st March, 2021
Featuring: John Butler, The Cat Empire, The Teskey Brothers, Boy & Bear, Montaigne & Emily Wurramara
SUMMERSALT
STUART PARK, WOLLONGONG
Saturday 27th March, 2021
Featuring: The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne & Emily Wurramara
SUMMERSALT
BELLA VISTA FARM PARK, SYDNEY
Sunday 28th March, 2021
Featuring: The Cat Empire, The Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne & Emily Wurramara
SUMMERSALT
DARWIN BOTANIC GARDENS AMPHITHEATRE
Friday 2nd April, 2021 (gates open 2.00pm)
Featuring: The Teskey Brothers, The Cat Empire, John Butler, Boy & Bear and Emily Wurramara
COVID-19 SAFE EVENT:
We acknowledge the incredible and critical importance of ensuring the
health and safety of all attendees and the broader public, and the event will proceed only if there is complete confidence it is safe to do so.
Zaccaria Concerts and Touring is in regular communications with the relevant local and state authorities and COVID-19 Safety Plans have been prepared for each individual city.
All events will be compliant with directions of each state’s Health Department.
We can assure you that we are committed to meeting the highest level of health and safety protocols for the duration of your experience from arrival to departure.
Should any of the events be unable to proceed on the original advertised date, they will be moved to their respective planned backup dates.
