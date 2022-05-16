Crowded House Reschedule A Day On the Green Shows - Noise11.com

Crowded House will be back in November for make-up gigs in Australia including their postponed shows for A Day On The Green.

The Crowded House Australian tour came to a halt in April when Neil Finn tested positive to Covid.

We are very pleased to announce rescheduled shows in Australia for the ones we lost through Covid in April.

We play in the beautiful Kings Park Perth, Geelong, Hobart and Hunter Valley and will be thrilled to see you good people who bought tickets the first time.

Should these new dates not be possible for some of you to attend we hope the process of refunds is straightforward and look forward to seeing you next time.

The show must go on!

Crowded House