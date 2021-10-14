Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Is Coming 24 October - Noise11.com

Season 11 of Larry David’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, the show starring Larry David playing the part of Larry David, will return on 24 October.

The new season will have the usual top shelf guest roll-call, this year with Seth Rogen, Tracey Ullman, Woody Harrelson, Bill Hader, and Albert Brooks as well as a return visit from Jon Hamm, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and Richard Lewis.

David was the co-creator of ‘Seinfeld’. The only time there has ever been a Seinfeld reunion was in episode 10 of the seventh season of ‘Curb’. The episode, featuring all of the main Seinfeld stars, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight, was about the cast reuniting for a reunion show but it all goes to shit and doesn’t happen (even though it did because the entire episode is a Seinfeld reunion show). And therein lies the brilliance of Larry David.

Larry David was a guest of the Jimmy Kimmel show this week.

