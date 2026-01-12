Jonathan Van Ness Brings Hot & Healed Tour To Australia And New Zealand - Noise11.com

Jonathan Van Ness is returning to Australia and New Zealand with a brand new live comedy show, Hot & Healed, following a run of globally successful tours that have cemented their reputation as a formidable live performer. The tour opens in Auckland on Monday February 23 before travelling across Australia with dates scheduled for Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

Hot & Healed arrives after three international comedy tours, Road To Beijing, Imaginary Living Room Olympian and Fun & Slutty, each of which expanded Van Ness’ profile beyond television and into long-form live storytelling. The new show promises an unfiltered and high-energy night built around humour, personal reflection and a sense of communal release, offering audiences an opportunity to experience aspects of Van Ness rarely seen on screen.

Van Ness has described Australia as a place they are eager to return to, sharing their enthusiasm for reconnecting with local audiences and debuting the new material. The show is framed as a celebration of joy and personal growth, shaped by the life experiences that have defined Van Ness’ career across comedy, television, publishing and podcasting.

Best known globally as the grooming expert on Netflix’s Emmy Award winning series Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness has built a multifaceted career that intersects popular culture, self-care advocacy and social commentary. Since the revival of Queer Eye launched in 2018, the series has become one of Netflix’s most recognised unscripted titles, earning multiple Emmy Awards and introducing Van Ness to a worldwide audience.

Before Queer Eye, Van Ness broke through with the web series Gay Of Thrones, a sharp and comedic recap of HBO’s Game Of Thrones that ran for eight seasons after launching in 2013. The series earned three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series and established Van Ness as a distinctive comedic voice with a talent for blending pop culture with pointed observation.

Beyond television, Van Ness has maintained a significant presence in audio and publishing. Their podcast Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness has run since 2015 and gained momentum alongside the success of Queer Eye, becoming known for thoughtful discussions around wellness, politics, history and identity. As an author, Van Ness is a three-time New York Times bestselling writer, beginning with the 2019 memoir Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Self-Love, followed by the picture book Peanut Goes For The Gold in 2020 and the essay collection Love That Story: Observations From A Gorgeously Queer Life in 2022.

Van Ness’ early life in Quincy, Illinois played a formative role in shaping their creative outlook. Raised in a family deeply connected to journalism, Van Ness has spoken about using humour as a means of survival during periods of bullying and personal trauma. That instinct to find levity within complexity has become a defining feature of their comedic work, particularly on stage where storytelling and candour sit at the centre of the performance.

After training as a hairstylist at the Aveda Institute and relocating to Los Angeles in 2009, Van Ness balanced salon work with creative pursuits, eventually finding wider recognition through digital media. A pivotal moment came in 2012 when a health crisis led to a diagnosis that prompted long-term sobriety and a renewed commitment to honesty, themes that continue to underpin their public work.

In recent years, Van Ness has also expanded into entrepreneurship with the launch of JVN Hair, a successful line of hair care products that aligns with their long-standing advocacy around self-care and confidence. Across platforms, Van Ness has remained open about identity, health and resilience, positioning their comedy as both entertaining and deeply personal.

The Hot & Healed tour reflects that evolution, drawing on lived experience while delivering a live show designed to be inclusive, cathartic and celebratory. For Australian and New Zealand audiences, the tour represents a rare opportunity to see Van Ness in an intimate live setting, outside the structured format of television and podcasts.

Jonathan Van Ness Hot & Healed Tour Dates And Ticketing Details

Auckland – Sky City Theatre – Monday February 23

Sydney – Sydney Opera House – Thursday February 26

Brisbane – Powerhouse Theatre – Saturday February 28

Melbourne – Hamer Hall – Sunday March 1

Perth – Astor Theatre – Tuesday March 3

Adelaide – Norwood Concert Hall- Wednesday March 4

Tickets on sale from www.tegdainty.com

