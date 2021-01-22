Daryl Braithwaite Has A 30th Anniversary The Horses Surfboard For Sale - Noise11.com

Daryl Braithwaite is releasing the best piece of merch since the Kiss Koffin. For just $899 you can now have your very own Daryl Braithwaite The Horses 1991 30th anniversary surfboard.

Every surfboard ordered is custom made. It comes ready for use for either recreation and professionals.

‘The Horses’ is a song by Rickie Lee Jones. Jones co-wrote the song with Walter Becker of Steely Dan. It was originally released on her 1989 album ‘Flying Cowboys’. The song also featured in the 1996 movie Jerry Maguire.

Daryl Braithwaite covered the song for his 1990 album ‘Rise’. It was released as a single on 28 January, 1991.

‘The Horses’ was a number one hit for Braithwaite in Australia and was the no 4 song of 1991.

Kenny Loggins also covered the song on his 1994 album ‘Return To Pooh Corner’.

