Dave Gleeson Gets To Be His Own Support Act Again On One Electric Day - Noise11.com

Dave Gleeson will open for Dave Gleeson when One Electric Day powers up again in November.

One Electric Day features both The Angels and The Screaming Jets. Dave fronts both bands.

The Screaming Jets will perform mid-afternoon on the One Electric Day line-up with The Angels on late afternoon with Baby Animals in-between.

One Electric Day 2022 features:

Chocolate Starfish

The Screaming Jets

Baby Animals

The Angels

Noiseworks

Suzi Quatro

Tickets are now on sale for all shows.

Saturday 5th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 19th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 20th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 26th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 27th November 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD

Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Tickets for One Electric Day are now on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

