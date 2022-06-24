 Dave Gleeson Gets To Be His Own Support Act Again On One Electric Day - Noise11.com
Dave Gleeson performing with The Angels at Red Hot Summer photo by The Angels

Dave Gleeson performing with The Angels at Red Hot Summer photo by The Angels

Dave Gleeson Gets To Be His Own Support Act Again On One Electric Day

by Paul Cashmere on June 24, 2022

in News

Dave Gleeson will open for Dave Gleeson when One Electric Day powers up again in November.

One Electric Day features both The Angels and The Screaming Jets. Dave fronts both bands.

The Screaming Jets will perform mid-afternoon on the One Electric Day line-up with The Angels on late afternoon with Baby Animals in-between.

One Electric Day 2022 features:

Chocolate Starfish
The Screaming Jets
Baby Animals
The Angels
Noiseworks
Suzi Quatro

Tickets are now on sale for all shows.

Saturday 5th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 19th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 20th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 26th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 27th November 2022 | from 11am
ONE ELECTRIC DAY
Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD
Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Tickets for One Electric Day are now on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster.

The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

