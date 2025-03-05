The Screaming Jets To Headline Rock The Lock In Mildura - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets will headline Rock the Lock in Mildura at the end of March and then pop over to Broken Hill for another headline show.





Dave Gleeson said, “Two massive shows coming up in NSW! It’s been far too long since we’ve played Broken Hill, and we’re stoked to finally return – with a Lic/All Ages show – bringing fans together of all ages! Plus, the Bella Vista Hotel on a Sunday arvo, oh how I love a Sunday Session – and if you love rock n roll – it’ll be the ultimate Sunday Sesh!”

THE SCREAMING JETS

LIVE IN 2025

Head to www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au/tour

Saturday 29th March

Rock The Lock

Mildura, VIC

Special guests:

Jackson Firebird, Jatzcrackers, Jamie Lindsay & The Storm and Birddog

Friday 4th April

Great Southern Nights

Broken Hill Civic Centre

Broken Hill, NSW

Special guests: LOLA

Sunday 6th April

Bella Vista Hotel

Bella Vista, NSW

Special guests: Large Mirage

The Screaming Jets are:

Dave Gleeson (Vocals), Jimi Hocking (Guitar),

Scott Kingman (Guitar), Cameron McGlinchey (Drums)

With Paul Elliott (Bass Guitar)

