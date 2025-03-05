The Screaming Jets To Headline Rock The Lock In Mildura - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets will headline Rock the Lock in Mildura at the end of March and then pop over to Broken Hill for another headline show.
Dave Gleeson said, “Two massive shows coming up in NSW! It’s been far too long since we’ve played Broken Hill, and we’re stoked to finally return – with a Lic/All Ages show – bringing fans together of all ages! Plus, the Bella Vista Hotel on a Sunday arvo, oh how I love a Sunday Session – and if you love rock n roll – it’ll be the ultimate Sunday Sesh!”
THE SCREAMING JETS
LIVE IN 2025
Head to www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au/tour
Saturday 29th March
Rock The Lock
Mildura, VIC
Special guests:
Jackson Firebird, Jatzcrackers, Jamie Lindsay & The Storm and Birddog
Friday 4th April
Great Southern Nights
Broken Hill Civic Centre
Broken Hill, NSW
Special guests: LOLA
Sunday 6th April
Bella Vista Hotel
Bella Vista, NSW
Special guests: Large Mirage
The Screaming Jets are:
Dave Gleeson (Vocals), Jimi Hocking (Guitar),
Scott Kingman (Guitar), Cameron McGlinchey (Drums)
With Paul Elliott (Bass Guitar)
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social