Eddie Vedder Debuts New Solo Song ‘Long Way’ - Noise11.com

Eddie Vedder has given fans a taste of his upcoming solo album ‘Earthling’. ‘Long Way’ is the first track from the album. A second song ‘The Haves’ will be released next.

Vedder recorded the ‘Earthling’ album with producer Andrew Watt. Vedder’s first solo album was ‘Into The Wild’ in 2007. A second album ‘Ukulele Songs’ was released in 2011. There was 2020 solo tunes with the ‘Matter of Time’ EP and Eddie worked with Glen Hansard on the soundtrack to the recent movie ‘Flag Day.

One of the songs on Flag Day features Eddie’s daughter Olivia.

