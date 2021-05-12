Elton John and Years & Years Cover Pet Shop Boys Its A Sing For Brit Awards - Noise11.com

Elton John and Years & Years have come together for a truly spectacular performance of the Pet Shop Boys classic “It’s a sin” at tonight’s BRIT Awards.

A significant and timely cultural moment which will undoubtedly shine a spotlight on the AIDS epidemic during the 80s and the ongoing epidemic in 2021, the collaboration and performance was inspired by the Russell T Davies TV series ‘It’s a Sin’. The series profoundly touched over 18 million viewers across Britain – and brought the fight against HIV/AIDS back into the public conversation at a crucial time in the battle to eradicate the virus. ’It’s a Sin’ starred Years & Years’ Olly Alexander in an acclaimed leading role, and drew a rapturous reception from fans and critics alike.

To run alongside tonight’s performance, Elton John and Years & Years also announce the release of a brand new recorded version of “It’s a sin”. Produced by Stuart Price (The Killers, Madonna, Scissor Sisters, Dua Lipa) and Pet Shop Boys the single sets a sombre tone with Elton’s unmistakable vocals and piano and Olly’s wistful vocals, before unveiling itself as a triumphant, euphoric and defiant dancefloor filling anthem.

The single is in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Founded in 1992, the Elton John AIDS Foundation is one of the leading independent AIDS organisations in the world. The Foundation’s mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. With the mobilisation of their network of generous supporters and partners, they fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS.

The release of “It’s a sin” follows Elton John’s hugely successful recent Academy Awards Viewing Party which saw Elton John and David Furnish raise $3 million for the global effort to end AIDS. The Foundation’s first-ever virtual gala took place on Sunday, April 25 and featured a stripped back performance by Dua Lipa and appearances by very special guests including Lady Gaga, Cynthia Erivo and the cast of It’s a Sin, among others.

100% of Universal Music Operations Limited’s net proceeds (inc. all artists and producer shares) from the sale of this single shall be donated to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, a registered charity number 1017336 in England & Wales.

