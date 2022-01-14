 Heidi Klum To Release Debut Single With Snoop Dogg - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Heidi Klum To Release Debut Single With Snoop Dogg

by Music-News.com on January 15, 2022

in News

Heidi Klum has collaborated with Snoop Dogg on her first-ever single.Klum told NME that she contacted the rapper about the idea, noting that one of her bucket list dreams was to get into music.

“I am a huge Snoop Dogg fan and I figured I needed to go big or go home,” the America’s Got Talent judge said. “I contacted him about the idea and, to my surprise and delight, he invited me to come to his studio. I love a song that makes people want to dance and have fun… and Snoop helped deliver just that.”

The track, titled Chai Tea with Heidi, features Snoop’s rap in the verses and the model singing the chorus, which is taken from Rod Stewart’s 1983 single Baby Jane. It will also be used as the title music for her competition reality series, Germany’s Next Top Model.

“When we were discussing the title song for the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Top Model, it was suggested perhaps I should record my own song this year,” she explained, adding that she loves “stepping out of my comfort zone and challenging myself”.

The Project Runway judge gushed that the whole project was a “dream come true” and she often needs to pinch herself to make sure she’s “not dreaming”.

Related Posts

The Wolfe Brothers
The Wolfe Brothers To Open Ashes Test In Tasmania

Tasmania duo The Wolfe Brothers have been chosen to perform at the first ever cricket event the Ashes Test to be held in Hobart on Saturday.

1 day ago
Envy of One
Rush Founder Alex Lifeson Debuts New Band Envy of One

Rush guitarist and co-founder Alex Lifeson has revealed his new project Envy of One.

2 days ago
Christian Lee Hutson photo by Jacob
Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst Continue Work With Christian Lee Huston

Christian Lee Hutson’s fourth album ‘Quitters’ has once again utilized the services of Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst.

2 days ago
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Avril Lavigne Invites Famous Friends to Feature On Next Album

Avril Lavigne's new album will feature "the most" collaborations she's ever had.

5 days ago
One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Louis Tomlinson Plans 2022 Tour Regardless of Current World Situation

Louis Tomlinson is busy rehearsing for his 2022 tour. Tomlinson was previously forced to postpone a number of dates on his debut solo tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 days ago
Olly Alexander of Years & Years (photo from Years & Years Facebook page)
Olly Alexander of Years & Years In Isolation Following Covid Positive Test

Olly Alexander had to drop out of The Graham Norton Show this week after testing positive for Covid-19.

7 days ago
Winston Surfshirt
Winston Surfshirt To Headline A Twilight At Taronga Gig

Winston Surfshirt formed in the Sydney suburb of Manly in 2015. Later this month they’ll venture 7ks down the road to Mosman for a headline gig at Twilight At Taronga.

January 4, 2022