 INXS ‘Original Sin – The 7 Sins’ Film To Premiere July 16 - Noise11.com
INXS Original Sin The Seven Sins

INXS ‘Original Sin – The 7 Sins’ Film To Premiere July 16

by Paul Cashmere on July 2, 2021

in News

‘Original Sin – The 7 Sins’, a new movie by Amy Tinkham and featuring the music of INXS, will premiere on July 16 on the Veeps streaming platform.

“Amy Tinkham’s artistic vision using our music within the film is refreshing and truly inspired, the global & diverse artists who brought their imagination through their interpretations of our songs really complement the film while still respecting our original music. It’s such an honor to have these incredible artists cover our music!! I’m humbled by their passion and in awe of their talent,” said Tim Farriss of INXS.

The movie tracks “a broken-hearted heroine and her journey through the seven sins and the quest towards the virtue of hope”. If that doesn’t make any sense at all, watch the trailer.

“We are honored that our music inspired such a beautiful and innovative short film. INXS has always explored the marriage of our music with visuals, and we welcome the reimagined versions of our songs performed by a roster of contemporary and up-and-coming global artists. These versions of our songs are a perfect accompaniment to the film,” said Kirk Pengilly of INXS. “Knowing that ‘Original Sin’ was Chris Murphy’s last passion project makes it even that much more impactful. We are deeply grateful that we are now able to share Amy’s emotive and thought-provoking short film with our audience. Play it loud…”

A 13 track soundtrack featuring the songs of INXS will be released on the same day.

ORIGINAL SIN: THE SEVEN SINS – SOUNDTRACK [digital version]
1. Drum Opera – performed by Jon Farriss (INXS)
2. Let it Ride – performed by INXS
3. Kill The Pain – performed by Ida Redig
4. Never Tear Us Apart – performed by Global Network & Sophia Amato
5. Mediate – performed by Tricky & INXS
6. Suicide Blonde – performed by George Alice
7. Mystify – performed by Loane & INXS
8. What You Need – performed by Wyatt Stromer & Eric Stromer
9. Spill The Wine – performed by Michael Hutchence
10. Taste It – performed by Ida Redig
11. Don’t Change – performed by Vimala & Aden Jaron
12. Need You Tonight – performed by Trevor Jackson & Wyatt Stromer
13. New Sensation – performed by Alterboy

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Buffett in QLD from buffettnews.com photo credit Greg and Cyndy
Jimmy Buffett To Premiere ‘This Land Is Your Land’ For July 4

Jimmy Buffett will debut a new version of ‘This Land Is Your Land’ for this July 4.

2 hours ago
Singer Brian Canham Pseudo Echo performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 13 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Canham Almost Chewed Up Lost Pseudo Echo Album In Cassette Player

Pseudo Echo’s recently released ‘1990: The Lost Album Demos’ was almost destroyed instead of being released.

22 hours ago
UB40
Robin Campbell of UB40 Says His Father Folk Singer Ian Campbell Helped Him On Early Songs

UB40’s Robin Campbell can thank his father, folk singer Ian Campbell, for guiding his early songwriting.

23 hours ago
Metallica deluxe box
Inside Metallica’s Remastered The Black Album

The Metallica ‘Black Album’ deluxe box set is going to contain 14CDs, six DVDs and six live LPs.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Returns To Broadway

Bruce Springsteen ended Broadway's long Covid-19 shutdown on Saturday night by kicking off a 30-date run of his solo show at New York's St. James Theatre.

3 days ago
UB40
Duncan Campbell Quits UB40 After Suffering Seizure

UB40's Duncan Campbell has quit the band after suffering a seizure earlier this month.

3 days ago
Neil Young. image by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Drops More Info On Next Crazy Horse Album

Neil Young has name-dropped two songs from the upcoming Crazy Horse album ‘Welcome Back’ and ‘Song of the Seasons’.

4 days ago