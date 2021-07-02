INXS ‘Original Sin – The 7 Sins’ Film To Premiere July 16 - Noise11.com

‘Original Sin – The 7 Sins’, a new movie by Amy Tinkham and featuring the music of INXS, will premiere on July 16 on the Veeps streaming platform.

“Amy Tinkham’s artistic vision using our music within the film is refreshing and truly inspired, the global & diverse artists who brought their imagination through their interpretations of our songs really complement the film while still respecting our original music. It’s such an honor to have these incredible artists cover our music!! I’m humbled by their passion and in awe of their talent,” said Tim Farriss of INXS.

The movie tracks “a broken-hearted heroine and her journey through the seven sins and the quest towards the virtue of hope”. If that doesn’t make any sense at all, watch the trailer.

“We are honored that our music inspired such a beautiful and innovative short film. INXS has always explored the marriage of our music with visuals, and we welcome the reimagined versions of our songs performed by a roster of contemporary and up-and-coming global artists. These versions of our songs are a perfect accompaniment to the film,” said Kirk Pengilly of INXS. “Knowing that ‘Original Sin’ was Chris Murphy’s last passion project makes it even that much more impactful. We are deeply grateful that we are now able to share Amy’s emotive and thought-provoking short film with our audience. Play it loud…”

A 13 track soundtrack featuring the songs of INXS will be released on the same day.

ORIGINAL SIN: THE SEVEN SINS – SOUNDTRACK [digital version]

1. Drum Opera – performed by Jon Farriss (INXS)

2. Let it Ride – performed by INXS

3. Kill The Pain – performed by Ida Redig

4. Never Tear Us Apart – performed by Global Network & Sophia Amato

5. Mediate – performed by Tricky & INXS

6. Suicide Blonde – performed by George Alice

7. Mystify – performed by Loane & INXS

8. What You Need – performed by Wyatt Stromer & Eric Stromer

9. Spill The Wine – performed by Michael Hutchence

10. Taste It – performed by Ida Redig

11. Don’t Change – performed by Vimala & Aden Jaron

12. Need You Tonight – performed by Trevor Jackson & Wyatt Stromer

13. New Sensation – performed by Alterboy

