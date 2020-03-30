John Prine In Critical Condition With Covid-19

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine is in a critical condition after complications from contracting Covid-19.

Prine was taken to hospital last Thursday 26 March and placed on a ventilator.

In a statement his family announced, “After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.

“This is hard news for us to share,” Prine’s family said. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and that John loves you.”

John Prine had been in ill health this year and recently cancelled his Australian tour.

Prine wrote the Bonnie Raitt classic ‘Angel from Montgomery’ and Bette Midler’s ‘Hello In There’.

