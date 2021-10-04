 Kylie Minogue Named National Album Day Ambassador - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

Kylie Minogue Named National Album Day Ambassador

by Music-News.com on October 5, 2021

in News

Kylie Minogue has been named an ambassador for National Album Day 2021 and is marking the 20th-anniversary of her iconic album, ‘Fever’, with limited-edition re-issues.

Kylie is celebrating the multi-platinum-selling LP – which included the mega-hit ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ – reaching the milestone by re-releasing the record on white vinyl, along with a unique print.

Fans can also get their hands on a frosted recycled clear cassette, a silver vinyl format, and a range of bespoke ‘Fever’ merchandise.

All items will be made available on October 15 in the UK and Australia, and the rest of the world from November 19 via Kylie.com.

Kylie Minogue has also been announced as one of five female National Album Day – presented in conjunction with BBC Sounds and Bowers & Wilkins – ambassadors alongside Laura Mvula and Ray BLK.

She said: “I’m so proud to be a part of National Album Day alongside such amazing, inspirational female artists!”

National Album Day – which sees artists celebrate the beloved format with one-off releases – takes place on October 16.

‘Fever’ was released on October 1, 2001, and was heavily inspired by Disco and Eurodance music.

The album topped the charts in Australia, Austria, Germany, Ireland, and the UK, and was named Best International Album at the 2002 BRIT Awards.

‘Can’t Get You Of My Head’ became Kylie’s biggest-selling single, selling more than six million copies worldwide.

And the single ‘Come into My World’ went on to win Best Dance Recording at the 2004 Grammys.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Hints Nirvana Nevermind Cover May Change

Dave Grohl has hinted the cover of Nirvana's 'Nevermind' may change.

12 hours ago
Even Reverse Light Years
Even To Release A Double Album ‘Reverse Light Years’

Even To Release A Double Album ‘Reverse Light Years’ in late October and have gifted you the track ‘Cherry Afterglow’ to start.

1 day ago
Tex Perkins, Beasts Of Boubon. Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Tex Perkins Drains The Swamp With A New Fat Rubber Band Song

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band have flung out a new track ‘Place In The Sun’.

1 day ago
Culinary image. Funny Face Bakery honoured VF with this limited edition cookie. Photo: Brian Ritchie
Violent Femmes Tour Diary #5 from Brian Ritchie

As Violent Femmes are touring the USA, Femmes co-founder and bass player has been checking into Noise11.com with updates along the way.

2 days ago
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 Says He Is Cancer Free

Mark Hoppus is cancer-free. The Blink-182 founder shared the good news with fans on Wednesday, three months after revealing his diagnosis to the world.

4 days ago
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bowie’s Unreleased ‘Toy’ and Box Set ‘Brilliant Adventure’ Are On The Way

David Bowie fans have the 1992-2001 era to collect as a box set next and as well, the unreleased ‘Toy’ album is finally going to see the light of day.

5 days ago
Mary J Blige plays Hamer Hall on Wednesday 12 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mary J. Blige Is Preparing for a November Album

Mary J. Blige has teased that her first album in four years is set to be released in November.

5 days ago