 Loved Backing Singer Natasha Stuart Has Lost Her Battle With Cancer At Age 43 - Noise11.com
Natasha Stuart

Natasha Stuart

Loved Backing Singer Natasha Stuart Has Lost Her Battle With Cancer At Age 43

by Paul Cashmere on January 30, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Natasha Stuart, the loved backing singer who has worked with Leo Sayer and Richard Clapton has passed away at age 43.

Natasha was battling cancer but received news earlier this week that the cancer had spread. She passed away at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Leo said in a statement, “In shock at her sudden departure today, I made this tribute to my late friend Natasha Stuart. This her singing on the end of a tune we recorded together in 2014. This is the voice that I will miss forever more…”

Guitarist Pete Robinson has also paid tribute to Natasha. “Whenever I walk on a stage you will be in my mind. I will forever miss you Tash. RIP you beautiful soul. I have no words for this. Way too young.”

Richard Clapton said, “Goodbye Tash. Our beautiful girl Natasha Stuart left this world at 5pm today. I have no words – she told me that this was her favorite pic of her and me, so this says it all. Thank you for 25 wonderful years Tash – you brought so much joy to all of us”.

