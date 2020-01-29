Loved Backing Singer Natasha Stuart Has Lost Her Battle With Cancer At Age 43

Natasha Stuart, the loved backing singer who has worked with Leo Sayer and Richard Clapton has passed away at age 43.

Natasha was battling cancer but received news earlier this week that the cancer had spread. She passed away at Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Leo said in a statement, “In shock at her sudden departure today, I made this tribute to my late friend Natasha Stuart. This her singing on the end of a tune we recorded together in 2014. This is the voice that I will miss forever more…”

Guitarist Pete Robinson has also paid tribute to Natasha. “Whenever I walk on a stage you will be in my mind. I will forever miss you Tash. RIP you beautiful soul. I have no words for this. Way too young.”

Richard Clapton said, “Goodbye Tash. Our beautiful girl Natasha Stuart left this world at 5pm today. I have no words – she told me that this was her favorite pic of her and me, so this says it all. Thank you for 25 wonderful years Tash – you brought so much joy to all of us”.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments