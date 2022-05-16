Mackay’s Legends On The Lawn Gig Will Be A Don’s Party - Noise11.com

Mackay in Queensland will have a very special ‘Don’s Party’ this Saturday with Legends on the Lawn coincides with the Federal Election.

The first ever Legends on the Lawn features Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Jon Stevens, Vika & Linda, Vanessa Amorosi, Busby Marou and Christine Anu.

Mackay is in the seat of Dawson, held by anti-vaxxer, conspiracy theorist George Christensen until he bailed out as a Liberal Nation MP because they were too left for him. All eyes are on Labor candidate Shane Hamilton, who if common sense prevails, will represent Dawson after May 21.

Jimmy Barnes Legends on the Lawn show will be Jimmy’s last gig before he begins his Soul Deep 30 tour in South Australia on 16 June.

The Living End will down tools after Saturday until coming back for more Red Hot Summer shows with Hunters & Collectors in Western Australia and New South Wales in October.

Oh, and for those that didn’t know, ‘Don’s Party’ references to the 1971 David Williamson play made into a movie starring Graham Kennedy in 1976.

The movie was about Don Henderson, a school teacher, who on the night of a Federal Election invites his friends around for a very eventful evening before the result is known.

