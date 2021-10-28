 Marty Stuart Honors His Home Town of Philadelphia, Mississippi - Noise11.com
Marty Stuart and Ken Burns photo by Adam Lammers

Marty Stuart Honors His Home Town of Philadelphia, Mississippi

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2021

in News

Marty Stuart is representing Philadelphia, Mississippi in the ‘Honor Our Hometown’ campaign, a project between the 50 states of the United States of America, to encourage people to share their experiences and common values.

150 leaders including politicians, musicians and sports stars are helping spread the word. Marty Stuart’s work is for the virtues of his own beloved home town Philadelphia, Mississippi, where he is currently building Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music as a main tourist attraction for the town.

Marty Stuart says, “Philadelphia is what you call a full-service home town, meaning, when I was a little kid my dream was to play my guitar all around the world. There was an audience of people there, local folks, family who encouraged my dream. I left home when I was 12-years old to go out and pursue that dream. I pretty much checked off everything I intended to do by the time I was 30 years old”.

Marty has had a dark side to his career, but Philadelphia was there to assist. “Philadelphia has known the best of times,” he says. “It has also known some extremely hard times. So Philadelphia comes a bit more equipped than other places with a little extra compassion, understanding and love when it sees one of its own come home”.

Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music is scheduled to open in Philadelphia, Mississippi in 2022. The Noise Network’s Nick Kontonicolas has been championing the home town project. “Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music is a superb business formula, with potential to accelerate economic value into the state in Mississippi. I am impressed how this project combines the Arts and Education sector with Business, mounting fiscal growth from Tourism into the state. The city of Philadelphia has an asset in Marty Stuart’.

Marty Stuart adds: “Although it feels like we have honorary days for seemingly everything in America, there is no national tradition for honoring our hometowns. It’s a void that needs to be filled. Our hometowns are where we bond as neighbors, friends, and Americans. They are what bring us together.”

Honor Your Hometown, a non-partisan, non-profit initiative, encourages all Americans to join this important effort to celebrate hometowns across the nation to help foster greater national unity. Anyone interested in participating is welcome to post short videos on their individual social media platforms, highlighting what they love most about their hometown, using the campaign hashtag: #HonorYourHometown. For more information and links to the inaugural Honor Your Hometown videos, please visit www.honoryourhometown.com.

