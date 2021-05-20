 Melbourne Lockdown Conception King Canyon Get Real With Tour Dates and New Music - Noise11.com
Melbourne Lockdown Conception King Canyon Get Real With Tour Dates and New Music

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2021

in News

During the pandemic lockdown of 2020 Melbourne musicians Jimmy Cupples and James Ryan bred a new band King Canyon.

The proud parents are now five songs into their recorded releases with a fifth single ‘Angel in Disguise’ now out for the world to hear.

James said, “When the worldwide quarantine kicked in and the live scene came to sudden halt, I decided to use the time to finally pursue a band project I had wanted to do for so long”.

‘Angel In Disguise’ also features Hammond organ from Samuel Cope.

King Canyon have dates, mostly with The Badloves up and down Australia’s east coast between June and November.

TOUR DATES:

Thu 10 Jun – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC (with Badloves)
Wed 16 Jun – Jimmy Hornet, Richmond, VIC
Sat 26 Jun – Birds Basement, Melb, VIC (with Badloves)
Sat 17 Jul – Laurieton United Services Club, NSW (with Badloves)
Fri 13 Aug – Pub Rock Diner, Devonport, TAS (with Badloves)
Sat 14 Aug – Australian Italian Club, Launceston, TAS (with Badloves)
Sun 15 Aug – Longley International Hotel Longley, TAS (with Badloves)
Sun 29 Aug – Gympie Muster, QLD
Sat 20 Nov – November Sun Festival, Avoca, VIC (with Diesel and Badloves)

