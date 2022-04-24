Michael Paynter Sits Out The Perth Icehouse Gig - Noise11.com

Icehouse had a slight setlist adjustment when they played Perth on Saturday minus Michael Paynter. Michael tested positive for Covid and was unable to travel to Perth for the show.

The former contestant on The Voice joined the Icehouse touring band in 2011. He takes a major role in the performances of the Icehouse songs, Street Café, Touch The Fire and Man of Colours, all of which we removed from the Perth setlist.

Icehouse (from Flowers (Icehouse), 1980)

Walls (from Flowers (Icehouse), 1980)

Electric Blue

Hey, Little Girl (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Crazy (from Man of Colours, 1987)

My Obsession (from Man of Colours, 1987)

No Promises (from Measure For Measure, 1986)

Fatman (Icehouse), 1980)

Cross the Border (from Measure For Measure, 1986)

Don’t Believe Anymore (from Sidewalk, 1984)

Drum Solo

Baby, You’re So Strange (from Measure For Measure, 1986)

Great Southern Land (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Can’t Help Myself (from Flowers (Icehouse), 1980)

We Can Get Together (from Flowers (Icehouse), 1980)

Encore:

Put Down That Weapon (Midnight Oil cover)

Marseilles (The Angels cover)

Nothing Too Serious (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Icehouse will perform for the Red Hot Summer tour 7 May at Queens Park, Toowoomba and 8 May at Harrigan’s, Jacobs Creek. Special Guests: James Reyne, The Angels, Baby Animals, Vanessa Amorosi, Christine Anu and Emily Wurramara.

