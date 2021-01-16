 Mick Fleetwood Sells His Recording Rights - Noise11.com
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Fleetwood. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mick Fleetwood Sells His Recording Rights

by Paul Cashmere on January 16, 2021

in News

Mick Fleetwood is the latest superstar to sell his catalogue. Fleetwood, the co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, has handed over his future royalties from his recorded works to BMG.

Unlike the songwriters such as his Fleetwood Mac band members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham and the news of Neil Young and Bob Dylan’s songwriting sales, Fleetwood’s deal with BMG is for his recorded works.

Mick Fleetwood said, “This is a wonderfully inspiring marriage between two creative partners that understand all aspects of the business. Foremost, BMG understands the artistry and puts the artist first. If this partnership is any indication of my past, and now future, working relationship with BMG, it’s that they truly ‘get it’.”

Fleetwood Mac will now have the rights to Fleetwood’s share of over 300 Fleetwood Mac recordings. This means BMG will now grab Fleetwood’s share of income from social media and streaming sites such as Tik Tok.

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said, “Mick Fleetwood is the bedrock of one of the greatest bands in rock, he has a unique talent to bring together musicians of all genres and of course he is one of rock’s greatest drummers. BMG is proud to represent his greatest work and excited about the forthcoming launch of Mick Fleetwood & Friends.”

BMG EVP Group Strategy and M&A Justus Haerder said, “This acquisition highlights the value of timeless recordings in a streaming market which is increasingly benefitting established rather than newer artists. While recent acquisition activity in the music market has focused on music publishing, this is a pure recorded investment which will get the full benefit of streaming growth. Catalogues such as Fleetwood Mac’s which connect with every generation are benefiting disproportionately from that growth.”

