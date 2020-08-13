 Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Split - Noise11.com
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Split

by Music-News.com on August 14, 2020

in News

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have split, according to new reports.

An insider told Page Six the pair recently called it quits on their nine-month romance, and Miley appeared to hint at another love split on Instagram while promoting her self-directed video for new single Midnight Sky.

Posting a photo from the set earlier this week, the Wrecking Ball singer wrote: “Forever and ever no more. The Midnight Sky is the road I’m taking… head up high in the clouds.”

Ironically, news of the breakup fell a year after the public dissolution of Miley’s marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Miley briefly romanced Kaitlynn Carter before hooking up with Simpson in October.

Miley and Cody certainly gave their romance a good go with the couple spending much of the early months of the coronavirus lockdown self-isolating together. The U.S. pop star hosted her popular daily Bright Minded Instagram Live shows from the home they shared.

Meanwhile, Miley is set to stir up controversy again by appearing on an episode of blogger Alexandra Cooper’s popular sex talk podcast, Call Her Daddy, which drops on Friday – the same day as the release of Midnight Sky.

The Call Her Daddy podcast launched in 2018.

