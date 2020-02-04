Milk Carton Kids To Play Australian Shows In August

Milk Carton Kids will return to Australia in August.

Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale, ask Milk Carton Kids, will return to Australia in August.

Milk Carton Kids formed in Los Angeles in 2011. Since then they have made six albums, received a Grammy nomination and were selected by the Americana Music Association as Duo/Group of the Year in 2014.

THE MILK CARTON KIDS Australian Tour August 2020

August 7 – Festival Theatre, Adelaide, SA

August 8 – Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan, VIC

August 9 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

August 10 – Melbourne Recital Centre. Melbourne, VIC

August 12 – Freo Social, Perth, WA

August 15 – City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

August 16 – Mullum Town Hall. Mullumbimby, NSW

August 17 – Queensland Performing Arts Centre – Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

