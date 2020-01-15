Randy Newman Cancels Australian Tour

Randy Newman has canceled his Australia and New Zealand tour due to start in just a few weeks.

The singer is suffering from a “longer than expected” recovery from a recent operation.

“I couldn’t be more sorry, I really couldn’t,” Newman said in a statement. “I wanted very much to perform in Australia and New Zealand. I promise I’ll make it up to you. I am especially sorry not to be there in person to express my support for, and love of, Australia during this time of crisis.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair published on January 6, Newman said “[The Australian and European tour dates] may not happen. I had a hip operation, and I thought I was going to get better, but I’m not. And I’m losing feeling in three fingers on my left hand. Not that I ever had a great left hand in the first place, but it’s hard to play.”

Fans flock to Newman for his unique matter-of-fact style with quirky vocals and to-the-point lyrics. Sometimes he tackles big topics with the innocence of a child (Putin or I Think It’s Going To Rain Today), sometimes he just has fun (I Love L.A.). His hugely popular song You Got A Friend In Me from the 1995 Pixar film Toy Story sums up his wide appeal – loved by kids and adults alike.

Ticket holders should contact the point of purchase for refund details if you haven’t heard from them already.

His show at Perth’s Riverside Theatre was canceled last month due to a scheduling conflict.

Randy Newman cancelled Australia and New Zealand tour 2020:

JANUARY

30 – Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA

FEBRUARY

1 – Zoo Twilights at Melbourne Zoo, Melbourne, VIC

2 – Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

4 – State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

5 – Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra, ACT

7 – QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane, QLD

9 – Civic Theatre, AUckland, NZ

11 – The Opera House, Wellington, NZ

13 – Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch, NZ

Watch Randy Newman’s uhhh, “tribute” to Vladmir Putin below:

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments