 Red Hot Summer Second Round Dates Revealed for 2021 - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes on Red Hot Summer tour Batemans Bay

Jimmy Barnes on Red Hot Summer tour Batemans Bay

Red Hot Summer Second Round Dates Revealed for 2021

by Paul Cashmere on November 29, 2020

in News

Red Hot Summer has a stack more dates in 2021 across New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT.

Jimmy Barnes will headline Red Hot Summer 2021 with Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and solo for the first time Chis Cheney of The Living End.

Dates are:

16 October, Mornington VIC, Mornington Racecourse 

23 October, Pokolbin NSW, Roche Estate 

24 October, Kariong NSW, Mount Penang Parkland

30 October, Berry NSW, Berry Showgrounds

31 October, Canberra ACT, Patrick White Lawns

6 November, Port Macquarie NSW, Westport Park

13 November, Bendigo Vic Bendigo Jockey Club

Tickets will go on sale on 3 December from ticketmaster.

Already announced dates are:

13 March, Launcestion Tas, Country Club

14 March, Hobart Tas, Botanical Gardens

17 March, Mannum SA, Mary Ann Reserve, (Sounds By The Sea)

28 March, Barossa SA, Seppeltsfield

10 April, Swan Valley WA, Sandalford Wines

1 and 8 May, Bribie Island QLD, Sandstone Point

2 May, Toowoomba QLD, Queens Park

9 May, Jacobs Well, QLD, Harrigans Drift Inn

Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Angus Young of AC/DC. photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Australian Charts: AC/DC ‘PWR/UP’ Stays At No 1

For the first time since August a No.1 Album holds the top spot for a second week, as AC/DC's "Power Up" logs another week at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart. 

9 hours ago
Ian Moss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss To Play One Guitar One Night Only 2021 Australian Theatre Tour

Cold Chisel legend Ian Moss will return to Australian theatres in 2021 for the very intimate, very acoustic ‘One Guitar, One Night Only 2021 National Tour’.

21 hours ago
Sampa The Great 13th AMP showcase Pop up at the Arts Centre Foyer Melbourne on a Flatbed Truck. Photo Ros O'Gorman
ARIA Awards 2020 – The Complete Winners List

The ARIA Awards have been announced for 2020 with Tame Impala and Sampa The Great taking home the bulk of awards.

5 days ago
Robert J Sedky
Australian Composer Robert J. Sedky Covers Bob Dylan ‘Not Dark Yet’

Australian composer Robert J. Sedky has covered Bob Dylan’s 1997 ‘Time Out Of Mind’ track ‘Not Dark Yet’ for his upcoming E.P. ‘Singing’.

5 days ago
Jimmy Barnes performs at the Red Hot Summer Tour Mornington Racecourse on Saturday 23 January 2016.
Bluesfest Is Official All-Australian For 2021

Bluesfest has announced that the 2021 music festival will now feature an all-Australian line-up.

5 days ago
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Sales By The Numbers

AC/DC ‘PWR/UP’ was not only the number one album in Australia this week, it sold more than the next 15 best-selling albums combined.

5 days ago
Announcement: Music Victoria Partners With Isol-Aid

This week, the instagram music festival Isol-Aid is rolling out the red carpet to highlight some of Victoria’s finest musicians as it partners with the MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS to present a lineup jam packed with nominees. The awards celebrate the vast achievements of Victoria’s music community over the last year, recognising that despite live music coming to a standstill, there have still been huge achievements by the Victorian music community.

6 days ago