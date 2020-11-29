Red Hot Summer Second Round Dates Revealed for 2021 - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer has a stack more dates in 2021 across New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT.

Jimmy Barnes will headline Red Hot Summer 2021 with Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and solo for the first time Chis Cheney of The Living End.

Dates are:

16 October, Mornington VIC, Mornington Racecourse

23 October, Pokolbin NSW, Roche Estate

24 October, Kariong NSW, Mount Penang Parkland

30 October, Berry NSW, Berry Showgrounds

31 October, Canberra ACT, Patrick White Lawns

6 November, Port Macquarie NSW, Westport Park

13 November, Bendigo Vic Bendigo Jockey Club

Tickets will go on sale on 3 December from ticketmaster.

Already announced dates are:

13 March, Launcestion Tas, Country Club

14 March, Hobart Tas, Botanical Gardens

17 March, Mannum SA, Mary Ann Reserve, (Sounds By The Sea)

28 March, Barossa SA, Seppeltsfield

10 April, Swan Valley WA, Sandalford Wines

1 and 8 May, Bribie Island QLD, Sandstone Point

2 May, Toowoomba QLD, Queens Park

9 May, Jacobs Well, QLD, Harrigans Drift Inn

