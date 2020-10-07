Reminder: Stream The Music Victoria Awards Tonight

Tonight! Ahead of the Music Victoria Awards in December, we invite all nominees, families, friends, fans and Music Victoria Members to tune in to the Music Victoria Industry Awards Live Stream!

We’ll be announcing the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, all nominees, and awarding seven of the 21 industry-voted awards.

This is the first time the Industry Awards will be open to the public, broadcast live via the Music Victoria YouTube channel with highlights broadcast on Sunglasses After Dark (PBS 106.7fm) and The Australian Mood (3RRR 102.7fm).

2020 Music Industry Awards live-streamed event

Thursday 8 October at 8.00pm

Tune in via Music Victoria’s Youtube or at musicvictoria.com.au

Categories to be awarded at the event:

Best Regional and Outer Suburban Venue (under 50 gigs per year)

Best Regional and Outer Suburban Venue (over 50 gigs per year)

Best Venue (under 500 capacity)

Best Venue (over 500 capacity)

Best Festival

Best Producer

Outstanding Woman in Music Award

Other Announcements

Hall of Fame Inductees

We’ll also announce nominees for the industry-voted categories:

Best Blues Album

Best Country Album

Best Electronic Act

Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Act

Best Folk Album

Best Jazz Album

Best Heavy Album

Best Hip Hop Act

Best Reggae and Dancehall Act

Best Rock/Punk Album

Best Soul, Funk, R’n’B or Gospel Album

Best Emerging First Peoples Act (Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent)

Best Intercultural Music Act

Best Regional and Outer Suburban Act

Plus public-voted categories:

Best Album

Best Band

Best Song

Best Solo Artist

Best Musician

Best Breakthrough Act

Best Live Act

Voting for all public-voted categories will open immediately following the livestream at musicvictoria.com.au/votenow

Winners for categories not handed out at the Industry Awards will be recognised on the night of the official 2020 Music Victoria Awards, taking place on Wednesday 9 December at the Melbourne Recital Centre for the 16th instalment.

Stay tuned for further event information.

