 Reminder: Stream The Music Victoria Awards Tonight - Noise11.com
Music Victoria

Reminder: Stream The Music Victoria Awards Tonight

by Announcement on October 8, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Tonight! Ahead of the Music Victoria Awards in December, we invite all nominees, families, friends, fans and Music Victoria Members to tune in to the Music Victoria Industry Awards Live Stream!

We’ll be announcing the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, all nominees, and awarding seven of the 21 industry-voted awards.

This is the first time the Industry Awards will be open to the public, broadcast live via the Music Victoria YouTube channel with highlights broadcast on Sunglasses After Dark (PBS 106.7fm) and The Australian Mood (3RRR 102.7fm).

2020 Music Industry Awards live-streamed event
Thursday 8 October at 8.00pm
Tune in via Music Victoria’s Youtube or at musicvictoria.com.au

Categories to be awarded at the event:
Best Regional and Outer Suburban Venue (under 50 gigs per year)
Best Regional and Outer Suburban Venue (over 50 gigs per year)
Best Venue (under 500 capacity)
Best Venue (over 500 capacity)
Best Festival
Best Producer
Outstanding Woman in Music Award

Other Announcements
Hall of Fame Inductees
We’ll also announce nominees for the industry-voted categories:
Best Blues Album
Best Country Album
Best Electronic Act
Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Act
Best Folk Album
Best Jazz Album
Best Heavy Album
Best Hip Hop Act
Best Reggae and Dancehall Act
Best Rock/Punk Album
Best Soul, Funk, R’n’B or Gospel Album
Best Emerging First Peoples Act (Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent)
Best Intercultural Music Act
Best Regional and Outer Suburban Act

Plus public-voted categories:
Best Album
Best Band
Best Song
Best Solo Artist
Best Musician
Best Breakthrough Act
Best Live Act

Voting for all public-voted categories will open immediately following the livestream at musicvictoria.com.au/votenow

Winners for categories not handed out at the Industry Awards will be recognised on the night of the official 2020 Music Victoria Awards, taking place on Wednesday 9 December at the Melbourne Recital Centre for the 16th instalment.
Stay tuned for further event information.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-008 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-011 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-017 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-024 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-033 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-043 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Icehouse Plays Flowers
Icehouse To Release Icehouse Plays Flowers Live Album

Iva Davies is planning a live album ‘Icehouse Plays Flowers’ to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the debut album ‘Icehouse’ by Flowers.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer
Jimmy Barnes Releases Killing Time With the Australian Chamber Orchestra

With the release of the third Jimmy Barnes book ‘Killing Time’ Jimmy has released a new version of the song originally recorded with Cold Chisel, this time with the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

2 days ago
Mary Mihelakos announcing Leaps and Bounds 2015, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Music Victoria Industry Award Winners and Hall of Fame Inductees

Music Victoria has rolled out the first of its awards for 2020.

2 days ago
ACDC 2020 Coin series from the Royal Australian Mint
Royal Australian Mint Debuts New AC/DC Coins

The Royal Australian Mint has debuted a stunning collection of AC/DC coins as a box set with original album covers.

3 days ago
Bernard Fanning of Powderfinger photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby To Play Sandstone Point Queensland

Queensland is getting back into live music with Regional Touring taking Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby, Boy & Bear, Thelma Plum and Tia Gostelow into Sandstone Point Hotel on 21 November.

3 days ago
AC/DC PWRUP
AC/DC Debut ‘Shot In The Dark’ from PWR/UP

AC/DC’s new song ‘Shot In The Dark’ has arrived.

3 days ago
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Johnson Had His Hearing Fixed By Ear Expert

AC/DC star Brian Johnson has shared that he fought to control his hearing loss with the help of monthly meetings with an ear expert who used the bone structure in his skull as a receiver.

4 days ago