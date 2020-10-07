Reminder: Stream The Music Victoria Awards Tonight

Tonight! Ahead of the Music Victoria Awards in December, we invite all nominees, families, friends, fans and Music Victoria Members to tune in to the Music Victoria Industry Awards Live Stream!
We’ll be announcing the 2020 Hall of Fame inductees, all nominees, and awarding seven of the 21 industry-voted awards.
This is the first time the Industry Awards will be open to the public, broadcast live via the Music Victoria YouTube channel with highlights broadcast on Sunglasses After Dark (PBS 106.7fm) and The Australian Mood (3RRR 102.7fm).
2020 Music Industry Awards live-streamed event
Thursday 8 October at 8.00pm
Tune in via Music Victoria’s Youtube or at musicvictoria.com.au
Categories to be awarded at the event:
Best Regional and Outer Suburban Venue (under 50 gigs per year)
Best Regional and Outer Suburban Venue (over 50 gigs per year)
Best Venue (under 500 capacity)
Best Venue (over 500 capacity)
Best Festival
Best Producer
Outstanding Woman in Music Award
Other Announcements
Hall of Fame Inductees
We’ll also announce nominees for the industry-voted categories:
Best Blues Album
Best Country Album
Best Electronic Act
Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Act
Best Folk Album
Best Jazz Album
Best Heavy Album
Best Hip Hop Act
Best Reggae and Dancehall Act
Best Rock/Punk Album
Best Soul, Funk, R’n’B or Gospel Album
Best Emerging First Peoples Act (Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent)
Best Intercultural Music Act
Best Regional and Outer Suburban Act
Plus public-voted categories:
Best Album
Best Band
Best Song
Best Solo Artist
Best Musician
Best Breakthrough Act
Best Live Act
Voting for all public-voted categories will open immediately following the livestream at musicvictoria.com.au/votenow
Winners for categories not handed out at the Industry Awards will be recognised on the night of the official 2020 Music Victoria Awards, taking place on Wednesday 9 December at the Melbourne Recital Centre for the 16th instalment.
Stay tuned for further event information.
