Sam Neill Is A Fan Of Forenzics - Noise11.com

Sam Neill Is A Fan Of Forenzics

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2022

Award winning actor Sam Neill is a fan of Forenzics. Forenzics, if you look closely at the name as ENZ in the middle. It features former Split Enz members Tim Finn and Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie as well as one time Split Enz producer and former Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera.

Sam Neill, who starred in The Omen, Jurassic World and Jurassic Park and even once voiced a character in The Simpsons, posted about Forenzics, calling them “AMAZING”. Sam continued, “I am obsessed by this new album Shades & Echoes by Tim Finn , Forenzics and yes , Split Enz ! I have it constant rotation . It is endlessly rewarding . It has much of the dizzy wildly inventive joy of the Enz at their best, but also has an unexpected real depth at times ( try ‘Europe Speaks’ for something very current ) . I love it . You might well too”.

Forenzics latest video is ‘Europe Speaks’.

