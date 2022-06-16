 Santigold Shares New Song ‘Ain’t Ready’ - Noise11.com
Santigold: Photo By Damien Loverso

Santigold Shares New Song ‘Ain’t Ready’

by Paul Cashmere on June 16, 2022

in News

Santigold will release a fourth album ‘Spirituals’ soon and right now you can hear the track ‘Ain’t Ready’.

‘Spirituals’ is the first Santigold album since ‘99c’ in 2016. The album will feature collaborations with Rostam, Boys Noize, Dre Skull, P2J, Nick Zinner, SBTRKT, JakeOne, Illangelo, Doc McKinney, Psymun, Ricky Blaze, Lido, Ray Brady, and Ryan Olson.

Santigold says of the album, “All of a sudden there I was with three small children out of school, just turned 2-year-old twins and a 6-year-old. was cooking, cleaning, doing laundry, and changing diapers from morning to night, with three little kids coming in and out of my bed throughout each night like musical chairs,” Santigold said in press materials. “I was losing touch with the artist me, stuck in a part of myself that was too small. I felt the other parts of me were shrinking, disappearing.

“Recording this album was a way back to myself after being stuck in survival mode. It wasn’t until I made the space to create that I realized I wasn’t only creating music but a lifeline. I’d never written lyrics faster in my life. After having total writer’s block, they started pouring out. I decided to create the future, to look towards where we are going, to create beauty and pull towards that beauty. I need that for myself, but it’s also there for whoever else needs it.

“I loved the idea of calling it Spirituals because it touched on the idea of Negro spirituals, which were songs that served the purpose of getting Black people through the un-get-throughable. In the absence of physical freedom, spirituals have traditionally been music whose sound and physical performance allow its participants to feel transcendental freedom in the moment. That’s what this record did for me”.

Spirituals:
01 My Horror
02 Nothing
03 High Priestess
04 Ushers of the New World
05 Witness
06 Shake
07 The Lasty
08 No Paradise
09 Ain’t Ready
10 Fall First

‘Spirituals’, the fourth Santigold album will be released 9 September 2022.

Tagged as:

