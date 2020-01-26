Sara Hood and Ian Harvey To Step Down From AMRA

After 20 years running the Australia Music Retailers Association and 11 promoting Record Store Day in Australia Sara Hood and Ian Harvey are stepping down from AMRA.

Ian and Sara’s retirement from AMRA means the job of running the association as well as spearheading Record Store Day Australia is now up for grabs.

“Is there a better job in the world?” said Blake Budak, President of AMRA which runs Record Store Day in Australia and is the owner of iconic Canberra store, Landspeed Records. “Running Record Store Day is hard work, but immensely satisfying.”

The gig is basically for a multi-skilled person or small team who can project manage the whole of Record Store Day, from working with the Board to secure ambassadors to liaising with the publicist to running competitions on Facebook to securing sponsors and ensuring they are happy to posting content on the website and social media. In short everything from go to woah to support 195 stores and around 85,000 music lovers who get involved each year.

“We are very aware that Record Store Day is very precious and we will not just hand it over to a new team to manage alone” said Budak. The plan is that 2020 will be a transition year, with the new team running Record Store Day, and the old team standing at their elbow as advisors”.

The role also includes running AMRA, the Australian Music Retailers Association. This involves liaison with ARIA, the industry’s self-managed code labelling scheme, government liaison, accounting and member management.

“I would like to thank Ian and Sara for their dedication and hard work over the past decades.” Budak said. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without them, but the Board respects that they have lives and they want to move on, so are looking forward to finding a new team to take Record Store Day forward.”

A full position description is available from Sara Hood at AMRA on +61395072547 or sara.hood@amra.org.au

