The Badloves Debut New Song ‘Tribal’

by Paul Cashmere on July 29, 2020

in News

The Badloves fans who watched their recent webcasts would have previewed the new song ‘Tribal’. ‘Tribal’ will be officially unveiled as a single this week ahead of the band’s Memo Music Hall live stream next Monday.

‘Tribal’ is the second piece of new music for The Badloves following ‘Soulbrothertruckin’song’ earlier this year. That was the first single for The Badloves in 17 years.

Michael Spiby of The Badloves spoke with Noise11’s Paul Cashmere. Watch the video interview:

The Badloves were all over Australian radio in the summer of ’93. Spiby formed the band in 1990. ’92 saw them signed to Mushroom. 1993 was the radio year for the band with ‘Lost’, ‘I Remember’, ‘The Weight’ (with Jimmy Barnes’ and ‘Green Limousine’ staples of Australian radio.

The Badloves’ debut ‘Get On Board’ was a Top 5 album in Australia and achieved double platinum. ‘Holy Roadside’ in 1995 reached no 14.

‘Tribal’ was mixed at HippoSonic Studios in Vancouver, Canada by Darren Grahn. The studio has been used by Kiss, Tegan and Sara, James Brown, Selena Gomez and Lamb of God.

The Badloves will virtually launch Tribal on Monday August 3 at Memo Music Hall, St Kilda. Get your virtual ticket here.

