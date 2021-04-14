 Vaudeville Smash Channel Nile Rodgers In New Song ‘I Like Video Games’ - Noise11.com
Vaudeville Smash

Vaudeville Smash

Vaudeville Smash Channel Nile Rodgers In New Song ‘I Like Video Games’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 14, 2021

in News

The new song for Melbourne’s Vaudeville Smash ‘I Like Video Games’ has a distinct Nile Rodgers feel to it.

Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers became the production genius behind the sound of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’, Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’, Duran Duran’s ‘The Reflex’ and INXS’ ‘Original Sin’, just to name a few.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Nile Rodgers.

Vaudeville Smash’s ‘I Like Video Games’ is from their third album ‘The Neverending Glory’.

Vaudeville Smash formed in the Melbourne suburb of Coburg in 2009. Their first release ‘Hey, It’s Vaudeville Smash’ was released in 2010. The first album ‘Dancing For The Girl’ came out in 2013.

The 2014 Vaudeville Smash song ‘Zinedine Zinedine’ was named one of Billboard’s ten unofficial World Cup 2014 anthems.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled Teases New Album

DJ Khaled's new album is “98 per cent done.” He is gearing up to release his 12th studio album, 'Khaled Khaled', which takes its name from his real moniker, Khaled Mohamed Khaled.

1 day ago
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore To A Father For Third Time

Rapper Macklemore is preparing to welcome his third child this summer.

1 day ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Justin Bieber Plays School Concert In LA

Justin Bieber delighted elementary school children in Los Angeles on Thursday by staging a surprise mini-concert outdoors.

2 days ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney
Australian Charts: Justin Bieber ‘Justice’ Is No 1

Justin Bieber returns to the No.1 spot this week with his sixth album "Justice" for a second week at the top in Australia.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Previews Colbie Caillat Duet

Taylor Swift is dropping reworked Fearless tracks left, right, and centre as she prepares to re-release the album on Friday.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Reissues Joe Jonas Breakup Song

Taylor Swift has revisited her split from Joe Jonas for the latest From the Vault gem ahead of her Fearless album re-release on Friday.

6 days ago
London Grammar
London Grammar To Tour Australia In 2022

London Grammar have locked in Australian dates for early 2022 off the back of their third album ‘California Soul’.

6 days ago