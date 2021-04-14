Vaudeville Smash Channel Nile Rodgers In New Song ‘I Like Video Games’ - Noise11.com

The new song for Melbourne’s Vaudeville Smash ‘I Like Video Games’ has a distinct Nile Rodgers feel to it.

Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers became the production genius behind the sound of David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’, Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin’, Duran Duran’s ‘The Reflex’ and INXS’ ‘Original Sin’, just to name a few.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Nile Rodgers.

Vaudeville Smash’s ‘I Like Video Games’ is from their third album ‘The Neverending Glory’.

Vaudeville Smash formed in the Melbourne suburb of Coburg in 2009. Their first release ‘Hey, It’s Vaudeville Smash’ was released in 2010. The first album ‘Dancing For The Girl’ came out in 2013.

The 2014 Vaudeville Smash song ‘Zinedine Zinedine’ was named one of Billboard’s ten unofficial World Cup 2014 anthems.

