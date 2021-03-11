Wolfmother and C.W. Stoneking Join Blues On Broadbeach - Noise11.com

Wolfmother and C.W. Stoneking are just a couple of names added to Blues on Broadbeach in Queensland in May.

Tommy Emmanuel, The Black Seeds and Christine Anu have also joined the line-up for the music festival at Broadbeach, Queensland.

In a statement Festival Director Mark Duckworth said, “The second round of artists coming to the festival in May will make for another memorable year. As a music lover, the best thing about Blues on Broadbeach is the multiple styles of music we get to present, all stemming back to the original blues sound.”

They join the previously announced Lloyd Spiegel, Fiona Boyes, Nick Charles and Hamish Anderson.

“After the madness of 2020, I can’t think of a better way to return to music than performing at Blues on Broadbeach.” Lloyd Spiegel said. “It’s an event that truly represents and embraces the Australian blues community, and now — more than ever — that community needs a chance to come together, relaunch and move forward. I’m so looking forward to seeing this amazing FREE showcase of Australian blues talent back in full swing.”

Blues and Broadbeach is on May 20 to 23 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments