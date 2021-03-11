 Wolfmother and C.W. Stoneking Join Blues On Broadbeach - Noise11.com
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Wolfmother and C.W. Stoneking Join Blues On Broadbeach

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2021

in News

Wolfmother and C.W. Stoneking are just a couple of names added to Blues on Broadbeach in Queensland in May.

Tommy Emmanuel, The Black Seeds and Christine Anu have also joined the line-up for the music festival at Broadbeach, Queensland.

In a statement Festival Director Mark Duckworth said, “The second round of artists coming to the festival in May will make for another memorable year. As a music lover, the best thing about Blues on Broadbeach is the multiple styles of music we get to present, all stemming back to the original blues sound.”

They join the previously announced Lloyd Spiegel, Fiona Boyes, Nick Charles and Hamish Anderson.

“After the madness of 2020, I can’t think of a better way to return to music than performing at Blues on Broadbeach.” Lloyd Spiegel said. “It’s an event that truly represents and embraces the Australian blues community, and now — more than ever — that community needs a chance to come together, relaunch and move forward. I’m so looking forward to seeing this amazing FREE showcase of Australian blues talent back in full swing.”
Blues and Broadbeach is on May 20 to 23 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew Farriss Will Have An INXS Surprise At His Shows

Andrew Farriss is planning on reinventing one of his INXS classics on his upcoming Australian tour.

7 mins ago
Ed Kuepper
Ed Kuepper Has Three Retro Albums On The Way

Former The Saints, Laughing Clowns and The Aints guitarist Ed Kuepper will mark his 45 years as a recording artist with three retro albums.

17 hours ago
Pierre Baroni
Melbourne Broadcaster, Photographer and Artist Pierre Baroni Loses Battle With Cancer

Pierre Baroni, a one-time member of The Ponys and The Aliens, has died after an 18-month battle with cancer.

18 hours ago
DZ Deathrays
DZ Deathrays Debut All Or Nothing Video

DZ Deathrays have started to preview with 2021 album ‘Positive Rising Part 2’ with a video for the all-new song ‘All Or Nothing’.

19 hours ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chocolate Starfish Cover 4 Non Blondes’ ‘What’s Up’

Melbourne’s Chocolate Starfish have found another song to cover. This time its 4 Non Blondes 1993 hit ‘What’s Up’.

20 hours ago
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out Courtney Barnett’s Live Archive

Courtney Barnett has revealed an website of her live music.

2 days ago
DMAs
DMA’s On Liam Gallagher’s Seal of Approval

DMA's, which features Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason, and Johnny Took, have already been given the blessing of the former Oasis star and they admitted that receiving support from Liam is "great" for them.

2 days ago