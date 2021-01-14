 You Me At Six Set To Release Seventh - Noise11.com
You Me At Six photo by Daniel Harris

You Me At Six photo by Daniel Harris

You Me At Six Set To Release Seventh

by Paul Cashmere on January 15, 2021

in News

You Me At Six have released their seventh album ‘Suckapunch’.

‘Suckapunch’ was released over a five-week period in Bang Saray, Thailand in 2019 with producer Dan Austin, who worked with Biffy Clyro and Pixies.

Inspiration for the album came from the coincidental breakups three of the band members were going through just prior to the recording of the album.

You Me At Six, Photo By Ian Laidlaw You Me At Six, Photo By Ian Laidlaw You Me At Six, Photo By Ian Laidlaw You Me At Six, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

