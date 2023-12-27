 ABBA Voyage Earned $410 Million For City of London - Noise11.com
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic

IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic

ABBA Voyage Earned $410 Million For City of London

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2023

in News

The ‘ABBA Voyage’ avatar concert is said to have earned the City of London a money money money $410 million windfall in its first year.

The $410 million figure is made up of the estimated economic benefit to the city in tourism, trade, travel etc. The study was carried out by Sound Diplomacy and RealWorth. Bloomberg estimated ABBA were making $2 million a week from the show off a $105 ticket in a venue with 3000 seats with a 99% capacity audience every night.

The production itself is one of the most expensive shows ever made, costing around $175 million before opening night.

‘ABBA Voyage’ opened in its purpose-built venue in May 2022. It will head around the world in coming years with the first event outside London expected to be announced for Melbourne, Australia.

Representatives from ABBA Voyage were reported to have met with the Victoria Government, Visit Victoria and TEG Dainty in November 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Kram Ash Naylor Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Tim Rogers Easy Fever Easy Fever Muse Muse Muse Easy Fever Muse Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Tex and Phil Easy Fever Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Muse Cat Stevens Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Muse Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo Muse Easy Fever Sheryl Crow Glen Sobel Muse Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo The Tea Party The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Easy Fever Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Scoty Coogan Alice Cooper Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Peter Hook and The Light Chris Wyse Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Chrissie Hynde Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Pretenders Muse Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pretenders Joanne Catherall Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Nita Strauss Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo Pretenders Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Phil Oakey Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Martin Chambers Cat Stevens Easy Fever Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Hook and The Light The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman Grease December 2014 Photo by Ros OGorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman k.d. Lang k.d. Langg k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan Quietly Releases 50th Anniversary Collection 1973

Bob Dylan stealth released a 50th Anniversary Collection of 1973 recordings just before Christmas of rehearsals and alternate takes of the Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid soundtrack.

1 hour ago
David Gilmour
David Gilmour Is Getting New Music Ready for 2024

David Gilmour has been working on a fifth solo album.

3 hours ago
John Farnham The Age Music Victoria 10th Anniversary Hall of Fame Concert inducts Victorian music legends at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 20 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Farnham Family Release First Photo of John Since Surgery

John Farnham’s son James has posted a family photo from Christmas showing John at Christmas lunch surrounded by his family.

4 hours ago
KISS Avatar Shows To Begin In 2027

KISS' first avatar tour will take place in 2027.

2 days ago
Sydney Sweeney Rejects Criticism The Rolling Stones Objectified Her In ‘Angry’ Video

Sydney Sweeney has rejected claims she was sexualised in the music video for the Rolling Stones' new single Angry.

3 days ago
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Joins Billy Joel To Pump It Up At Madison Square Garden

Elvis Costello was a surprise special guest at the Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden in New York this week when he joined Billy for two songs, his own ‘Pump It Up’ and Billy’s ‘Allentown’.

5 days ago
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch AC/DC’s PowerTrip Concert In Indio In Full While It Lasts

The compete AC/DC PowerTrip concert from Indio, California on 7 October 2023 is streaming right now but we have no idea for how long.

5 days ago