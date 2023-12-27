ABBA Voyage Earned $410 Million For City of London - Noise11.com

The ‘ABBA Voyage’ avatar concert is said to have earned the City of London a money money money $410 million windfall in its first year.

The $410 million figure is made up of the estimated economic benefit to the city in tourism, trade, travel etc. The study was carried out by Sound Diplomacy and RealWorth. Bloomberg estimated ABBA were making $2 million a week from the show off a $105 ticket in a venue with 3000 seats with a 99% capacity audience every night.

The production itself is one of the most expensive shows ever made, costing around $175 million before opening night.

‘ABBA Voyage’ opened in its purpose-built venue in May 2022. It will head around the world in coming years with the first event outside London expected to be announced for Melbourne, Australia.

Representatives from ABBA Voyage were reported to have met with the Victoria Government, Visit Victoria and TEG Dainty in November 2023.

