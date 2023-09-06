AC/DC, Beatles, Elvis and KISS Showbags Done Dirt Cheap At The Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

AC/DC, The Beatles, Elvis Presley and KISS will be flogging showbags at the 2023 Melbourne Show.

The showbags:

• 1 x Cap

• 1 x Keyring

• 1 x Bag

• 1 x Can Cooler

• 1 x Tumbler

• 1 x Socks

• 1 x T-Shirt

All branded with the act of your choosing and you get all that for just 30 bucks.

Royal Melbourne Show will cows, Conrad Sewell, sheep, Eskimo Joe, dogs, Sheppard, horses and Bliss N Eso this year.

Roll up, roll up for the Royal Melbourne Show, 21 September to 1 October 2023 at the Melbourne Showgrounds.

