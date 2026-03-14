Adam Lambert Says New Music Is Coming As Queen Take A Break From Touring - Noise11.com

Adam Lambert says new solo music is “on the horizon” while Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor take time off following the end of The Rhapsody Tour.

by Paul Cashmere

Adam Lambert has revealed that new solo music is on the way while his work with Queen remains on pause as the legendary band’s surviving members step back from the touring circuit.

Lambert, who has fronted Queen in concert for more than a decade, told NME that the band currently has no immediate plans following the conclusion of The Rhapsody Tour in 2024. The massive global production brought guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor back onto stages around the world, with Lambert handling the lead vocals once made famous by Freddie Mercury.

For now, the band is taking a breather.

Lambert said the situation with Queen is relaxed for the moment, describing the band as “just chilling” while the members take time away from the road. The singer has used the pause to focus on his own music, and he hinted that the next chapter of his solo career is close.

“There is definitely new music on the horizon,” Lambert said. “I can’t give too many details yet about what that is, but it’s a whole new situation, so I’m excited to unveil that soon.”

Lambert added that he hopes fans will hear some of the material he has been working on later this year.

The singer’s most recent studio album, High Drama, arrived in 2023. The record was a collection of reinterpretations of songs from a wide range of artists, highlighting Lambert’s theatrical vocal style and his ability to move between pop, rock and classic repertoire. It followed earlier albums including For Your Entertainment, Trespassing, The Original High and Velvet, releases that have helped establish Lambert as one of the most successful artists to emerge from the American Idol television franchise.

Lambert rose to global prominence in 2009 when he finished runner-up in the eighth season of American Idol. His debut album For Your Entertainment was released later that year and debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200. The album featured the single Whataya Want From Me, which earned Lambert a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

In 2012 he made chart history with Trespassing, which debuted at number one in the United States and made Lambert the first openly gay artist to top the US album chart. Since his debut he has sold millions of albums and singles worldwide, while also building a parallel career on stage and television.

Lambert’s relationship with Queen began in 2011 when he performed with May and Taylor at the MTV Europe Music Awards. The chemistry led to the formation of Queen + Adam Lambert, a touring collaboration that would take the band across the globe through multiple major tours.

The partnership produced the live album Live Around The World in 2020 and introduced Queen’s music to a new generation of fans. Lambert has always emphasised that his role is to celebrate the band’s legacy rather than replace Mercury.

The last time May and Taylor performed live together was in September 2025, when they appeared at Last Night Of The Proms to perform Bohemian Rhapsody in celebration of the song’s 50th anniversary.

The performance came after a challenging period for May. The guitarist suffered a stroke in 2024 that temporarily affected the use of his left arm. He has since made a strong recovery, although he has been easing back from the intense schedule of global touring.

May has also recently spoken about his reluctance to perform in the United States in the current political climate, saying that the country feels like “a dangerous place at the moment”.

“It’s very sad because I feel like Queen grew up in America and we love it,” May said.

“But it’s not what it was. Everyone is thinking twice about going there at the moment.”

The guitarist has also ruled out performing at the Glastonbury festival because of the badger cull that takes place on farmland in the region where the event is held. May, who founded the wildlife charity Save Me Trust, has long campaigned against the culling of badgers in Britain.

While the future of Queen on the road remains uncertain, Lambert continues to expand his creative work in multiple directions. In 2024 he made his Broadway debut when he stepped into the role of the Emcee in the revival of Cabaret, bringing his theatrical background full circle.

Lambert’s early years were spent performing in theatre productions before he pursued a recording career. Born in Indianapolis in 1982 and raised in San Diego, he began performing on stage as a child and later studied musical theatre before moving to Los Angeles to work professionally.

Away from music, Lambert has also become a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. He recently appeared at a major charity concert at Wembley Arena supporting organisations working for transgender equality. The event brought together artists and actors to raise funds and awareness for advocacy groups.

Lambert said the chance to support causes that reflect his personal beliefs is an important part of his role as an artist.

“These are the types of events and causes that I always try to put my energy into,” he said. “This is when being an artist is amazing, because we can use our platforms to affect the greater good and create a ripple effect.”

For now, Lambert’s immediate future lies in the studio rather than the stadium. With Queen taking time out and new solo material approaching release, the singer is preparing to open another chapter in a career that has already moved across television, theatre and some of the biggest stages in rock music.

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