 Agnetha Faltskog of ABBA Marks 10th Anniversary of ‘A’ With ‘A+’ - Noise11.com
Agnetha A+

Agnetha Faltskog of ABBA Marks 10th Anniversary of ‘A’ With ‘A+’

by Paul Cashmere on August 31, 2023

in News

Agnetha Faltskog, ¼ of ABBA, will mark the 10th anniversary of her last album ‘A’ with a new edition ‘A+’.

The 2023 version of Agnetha’s solo album will feature an all-new song ‘Where Do We Go From Here’, her first solo recording in a decade.

‘A+’ will be a 2CD/2LP deluxe edition with the 10 original songs, 11 reworked tracks and the new song. Production is from Jorgen Elofsson.

‘A’ was Agnetha’s fifth English language solo album. It reached no 3 in Australia, 6 in the UK and 2 in Sweden.

