Alice Cooper Looks For The Unexpected When Putting Together A Show - Noise11.com

Every Alice Cooper tour has one or two songs the real longtime fans would never expect to hear. On his recent tour, Alice reintroduced ‘Snakebite’, off the 1991 ‘Hey Stoopid’ album. It was a song he hadn’t done in nearly 30 years.

Alice tells Noise11, “If I can get one or two songs that the audience is not expecting. They know that they are going to here ‘Eighteen’ and ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’. When you can put in one from way over on the left side, and I wanted to reintroduce the snake, I hadn’t used the snake in 10 years so I said ‘lets reintroduce the song and what song can we use? ‘Snakebite’, lets do that. I love that song, it is such a great rock and roll song, it has a great hook and the band said ‘yeah lets do that one’. Or we’ll do ‘Guilty’. We’ll find something from different eras I always want it to be a song that nobody would ever expect”.

Alice Cooper is currently on tour in the USA but is yet to introduce any songs from the new album ‘Road’. They will start to appear shortly in the show. Alice will tour Australia in 2024 with dates still to be announced.

