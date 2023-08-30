 Alice Cooper Looks For The Unexpected When Putting Together A Show - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Alice Cooper Looks For The Unexpected When Putting Together A Show

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2023

in News

Every Alice Cooper tour has one or two songs the real longtime fans would never expect to hear. On his recent tour, Alice reintroduced ‘Snakebite’, off the 1991 ‘Hey Stoopid’ album. It was a song he hadn’t done in nearly 30 years.

Alice tells Noise11, “If I can get one or two songs that the audience is not expecting. They know that they are going to here ‘Eighteen’ and ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’. When you can put in one from way over on the left side, and I wanted to reintroduce the snake, I hadn’t used the snake in 10 years so I said ‘lets reintroduce the song and what song can we use? ‘Snakebite’, lets do that. I love that song, it is such a great rock and roll song, it has a great hook and the band said ‘yeah lets do that one’. Or we’ll do ‘Guilty’. We’ll find something from different eras I always want it to be a song that nobody would ever expect”.

Alice Cooper is currently on tour in the USA but is yet to introduce any songs from the new album ‘Road’. They will start to appear shortly in the show. Alice will tour Australia in 2024 with dates still to be announced.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Glen Sobel Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Nita Strauss Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Alice Cooper AliceCooper270809_29950.jpg AliceCooper270809_29983.jpg AliceCooper270809_29990.jpg AliceCooper270809_30008.jpg AliceCooper270809_30050.jpg AliceCooper270809_30125.jpg

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan Mixing Up the Medicine
There Is Another Cash Grab Bob Dylan Compilation On The Way

Sony will release yet another Bob Dylan compilation in October and it is completely uneventful.

1 hour ago
John Oates of Hall & Oates
John Oates Has Shared A Tease of A New Song With Keb Mo and Taj Mahal

John Oates is up to something musical. He has been in the studio working on new music with Keb Mo and Taj Mahal.

4 hours ago
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds art
The Rolling Stones Set Date For Hackney Diamonds Album Launch

The Rolling Stones have revealed the launch date for the new album Hackney Diamonds will be next Wednesday 6 September.

9 hours ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Plant Trees At The Charles Estate In Sandringham

The Who's Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend planted trees on the Royal Sandringham Estate to mark their Heritage Live concert.

14 hours ago
Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
There Exists An Unfinished Post Malone Bob Dylan Collaboration

A Post Malone-Bob Dylan collaboration was once in the works but got shelved by Dylan’s team.

16 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Ronnie Wood joins Van Morrison On Stage In Birmingham

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones was a surprise guest with Van Morrison at his concert at the Páirc Festival, Kings Health, Birmingham on Saturday (26 August, 2023).

1 day ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chaka Khan and Nile Rodgers and Chic To Perform At Melbourne International Jazz Festival

The 2023 Melbourne International Jazz Festival program has just dropped with Chaka Khan and Nile Rodgers & Chic listed for a double header at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on 21 October.

1 day ago