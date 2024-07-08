Andy Summers and Robert Fripp ‘I Advance Masked’ To Be Expanded - Noise11.com

‘I Advance Masked’, Andy Summers’ first project outside The Police, will be expanded to a three disc edition for release in September.

‘I Advance Masked’ was released in 1982 inbetween the final two Police albums ‘Ghost In The Machine’ and ‘Synchronicity’. It was a collaboration between Andy and King Crimson’s Robert Fripp.

Watch the Noise11 Andy Summers interview:

Andy confirmed for Noise11 that the expanded album is coming. “That is coming to life again. Robert, or this guy he works with, contacted me and said ‘we want to put out the record. Are there any extra tracks?’. As it happened, Robert is in England, I am here in Los Angeles, I had all the 2-inch tapes and he asked if I would send them. He found another 12 outtakes. He put them all together and sent them back to me and I was knocked out by how good they were. I couldn’t believe we didn’t put them out on an album”.

The reissue will come out through Robert’s label. “So Robert has a little label that he puts his projects out on. He is going to put it out and I think it will get a lot of attention. I think it will be a triple package, three CDs. It is very nice”.

Andy didn’t initially think it would work but agrees there is plenty of material. “I was dubious about it but when I listened back to it and what we didn’t use, sure. I think its coming out in September”.

Andy Summers dates:

Melbourne Recital Centre, MELBOURNE – Tuesday September 24

The Tivoli, BRISBANE – Wednesday September 25

City Recital Hall, SYDNEY – Thursday September 26

Hindley Street Music Hall, ADELAIDE – Friday September 27

