 Andy Summers and Robert Fripp ‘I Advance Masked’ To Be Expanded - Noise11.com
Andy Summers and Robert Fripp I Advance Masked

Andy Summers and Robert Fripp I Advance Masked

Andy Summers and Robert Fripp ‘I Advance Masked’ To Be Expanded

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2024

in News

‘I Advance Masked’, Andy Summers’ first project outside The Police, will be expanded to a three disc edition for release in September.

‘I Advance Masked’ was released in 1982 inbetween the final two Police albums ‘Ghost In The Machine’ and ‘Synchronicity’. It was a collaboration between Andy and King Crimson’s Robert Fripp.

Watch the Noise11 Andy Summers interview:

Andy confirmed for Noise11 that the expanded album is coming. “That is coming to life again. Robert, or this guy he works with, contacted me and said ‘we want to put out the record. Are there any extra tracks?’. As it happened, Robert is in England, I am here in Los Angeles, I had all the 2-inch tapes and he asked if I would send them. He found another 12 outtakes. He put them all together and sent them back to me and I was knocked out by how good they were. I couldn’t believe we didn’t put them out on an album”.

The reissue will come out through Robert’s label. “So Robert has a little label that he puts his projects out on. He is going to put it out and I think it will get a lot of attention. I think it will be a triple package, three CDs. It is very nice”.

Andy didn’t initially think it would work but agrees there is plenty of material. “I was dubious about it but when I listened back to it and what we didn’t use, sure. I think its coming out in September”.

Andy Summers dates:

Melbourne Recital Centre, MELBOURNE – Tuesday September 24
The Tivoli, BRISBANE – Wednesday September 25
City Recital Hall, SYDNEY – Thursday September 26
Hindley Street Music Hall, ADELAIDE – Friday September 27

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Will Pay Tribute To Tom Petty and Christine McVie At London Show

Stevie Nicks will perform musical tributes to Tom Petty and Christine McVie at her BST Hyde Park show this Friday (12.07.24).

9 hours ago
Herbie Hancock (supplied by Live Nation)
Herbie Hancock To Play Australia, New Zealand And Melbourne International Jazz Festival

Herbie Hancock will return to Australia as well as New Zealand in October and include a headline show for the Melbourne International Jazz Festival.

1 day ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Cancels Shows Due To Injury

Stevie Nicks has been forced to cancel concerns in Glasgow and Manchester after suffering an injury.

1 day ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ Is Now On DVD

Russell Morris’ 2023 ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ will be available on DVD from this Friday 5 July 2024.

5 days ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Deep Purple Sounding Like Classic Deep Purple on ‘Lazy Sod’

Deep Purple have released another preview of the ‘=1’ album and ‘Lazy Sod’ sounds like classic Deep Purple.

5 days ago
KC & the Sunshine Band Who Do You Love
And Now There Is A KC & The Sunshine Band Musical

After musicals about Tina Turner, Carole King, Whitney Houston and The Four Seasons now we have one about KC & The Sunshine Band.

5 days ago
Suzi Quatro at Red Hot Summer Berry photo by Winston Robinson
Suzi Quatro Is Heading Back To Australia For 40th Tour

Suzi Quatro will return to Australia in January 2025, just 10 months after her recent Red Hot Summer dates.

6 days ago