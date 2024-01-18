Anthony Kiedis Biopic In The Works - Noise11.com

A biopic about Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis is in early development.

Kiedis signed on to produce the film adaptation of his 2004 bestselling autobiography Scar Tissue.

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to the memoir and the project is in early development at the studio, with the band’s manager Guy Oseary also set to produce alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer.

Studio executives have described the movie as “a shockingly candid portrait of an artist, addict, and ringleader” and “a deeply unconventional father and son story set against a substance-fueled ’70s and ’80s L.A. punk scene”.

They add, “This story examines, without judgement, how all of his experiences shaped the music that was eventually embraced by millions.”

Kiedis formed Red Hot Chili Peppers in the early ’80s with guitarist Hillel Slovak, bassist Flea (real name Michael Balzary) and drummer Jack Irons. He and Flea are still members of the band along with drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante.

Kiedis told The Sun newspaper in 2016 that he initially regretted the warts-and-all nature of the book.

“I did regret the book for a while as there was some pain caused. But then, I started seeing the long-term positive reverberating,” he said. “People were reading it in hospitals, in prisons and schools and it was having a positive effect. I realised that the whole point of writing that book wasn’t for me, but to show that somebody can go all the way down and come all the way back and have a productive, successful happy interesting life.”

