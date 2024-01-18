 Anthony Kiedis Biopic In The Works - Noise11.com
Anthony Kiedis, Red Hot Chili Peppers- Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Anthony Kiedis, Red Hot Chili Peppers- Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Anthony Kiedis Biopic In The Works

by Music-News.com on January 19, 2024

in News

A biopic about Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis is in early development.

Kiedis signed on to produce the film adaptation of his 2004 bestselling autobiography Scar Tissue.

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to the memoir and the project is in early development at the studio, with the band’s manager Guy Oseary also set to produce alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer.

Studio executives have described the movie as “a shockingly candid portrait of an artist, addict, and ringleader” and “a deeply unconventional father and son story set against a substance-fueled ’70s and ’80s L.A. punk scene”.

They add, “This story examines, without judgement, how all of his experiences shaped the music that was eventually embraced by millions.”

Kiedis formed Red Hot Chili Peppers in the early ’80s with guitarist Hillel Slovak, bassist Flea (real name Michael Balzary) and drummer Jack Irons. He and Flea are still members of the band along with drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante.

Kiedis told The Sun newspaper in 2016 that he initially regretted the warts-and-all nature of the book.

“I did regret the book for a while as there was some pain caused. But then, I started seeing the long-term positive reverberating,” he said. “People were reading it in hospitals, in prisons and schools and it was having a positive effect. I realised that the whole point of writing that book wasn’t for me, but to show that somebody can go all the way down and come all the way back and have a productive, successful happy interesting life.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Red Hot Chili Peppers

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Talking Heads - Stop Making Sense
Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Tribute Album On The Way

16 bands will perform the songs from the setlist of the Talking Heads ‘Stop Making Sense’ movie for a new tribute album.

40 seconds ago
Mick Mars of Motley Crue photo by Ros O'Gorman Melbourne 2013
Mick Mars Wins Motley Crue Suit

Mick Mars has won a victory in his ongoing lawsuit against his former Motley Crue bandmates.

1 day ago
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Earns A Rare EGOT

Sir Elton John has become only the 19th person to win an Academy Award (Oscar), Grammy Award, Tony Award and now an Emmy Award (collectively called EGOT).

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen To Consult For Movie Album His Album ‘Nebraska’

Bruce Springsteen is said to have been hired as a consultant on a feature film about the making of his 1982 album ‘Nebraska’.

3 days ago
Ace Frehley at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ace Frehley Has New Music for 2024 with ‘10000 Volts’

Ace Frehley will release his eighth solo studio album ’10,000 Volts’ in February with the title track ready to go now.

3 days ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne Kicks Off Crawl File Tour With All Crawl

James Reyne is marking the 40th anniversary of the first Australian Crawl best of ‘Crawl File’ with the ‘Crawl File’ tour for 2024.

3 days ago
MJ will premiere in Sydney in 2025. Photo from the Original Broadway production featuring Myles Frost as Michael Jackson.
Michael Jackson ‘MJ’ UK Cast Announced

Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain, producers of the acclaimed Broadway musical MJ, announce casting for the UK premiere production which begins performances at the Prince Edward Theatre, London from Wednesday 6 March 2024 (Press Night: Wednesday 27 March 2024 at 7:00pm).

4 days ago